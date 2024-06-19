Here's where Livingston County's noteworthy court cases stand

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — Several notable court cases are pending in Livingston County.

Here's where they stand:

44th Circuit Court

Scott Holloway is scheduled for a jury trial from Sept. 23-29 in front of Judge Matthew McGivney. Holloway, 56, was charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a minor under the age of 13. Police say the alleged acts took place between 1993 and 2005 when Holloway lived in Putnam Township. He was charged in January 2022.

Tonya Lacey is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 19 in front of Judge Miriam Cavanaugh after receiving a delayed sentence of eight months in April. Lacey, 42, is charged with second-degree child abuse after her two-year-old child gained access to an unsecured firearm in Howell and accidentally shot himself. He died of his injuries. Lacey pled no contest to the charge.

Robert Albert, 37, of Fenton is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on July 26 in front of Judge Matthew McGivney. Albert was charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of operating while intoxicated causing death, and one count of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

Police say Albert was involved in a two-vehicle crash in September 2022 in Tyrone Township. A 46-year-old Fenton woman died, and her 48-year-old male passenger was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Mark Burgaj, 30, was charged with aggravated stalking and second-degree arson after a fire on Fieldcrest Drive in Green Oak Township. According to records, a June hearing was removed from the court's calendar because it was “no longer needed, as (the) defendant is in (a) treatment facility.”

Reese Hammie, 23, is scheduled for a final settlement conference on Aug. 16 in front of Judge Miriam Cavanaugh. Hammie has been charged with one count of open murder and one count of witness bribing/intimidating/interfering.

He is accused of killing Michigan State University student Oghenevwede (Wede) Okagbare in August 2023. Hammie is also charged with first-degree home invasion, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and domestic violence in a separate case. In a third case, Hammie was sentenced to 93 days in jail after being found guilty of four counts of domestic violence in November in 53rd District Court.

Zachary Lally is currently not scheduled for a hearing. According to court records, Judge Suzanne Geddis recused herself from the case on June 5. The case was reassigned to Judge Daniel Bain on June 10, but was again reassigned to Judge Susan Longsworth a few days later.

Lally is charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct causing personal injury and one count each of second-degree criminal sexual conduct causing injury and assault with intent to commit sexual penetration. A jury convicted Lally on the charges in March 2020, but he was granted a new trial in March 2021.

Melissa Borden was bound over to 44th Circuit Court on March 28. She is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on July 12 in front of Judge Suzanne Geddis. Borden, 50, is charged with abandonment/cruelty to 25 or more animals. Borden is the owner of The Devoted Barn, a program of Ortonville-based nonprofit Devoted Friends Animal Society.

The Devoted Barn kept a variety of farm animals on vacant land on Foley Road east of Hartland Road near Majestic View Drive in Tyrone Township. On Jan. 18, deputies seized and relocated 64 animals, including sheep, goats, pigs, donkeys and an alpaca.

6th Circuit Court

Jordan Worrall is charged with malicious use of telecommunications services, false report or threat of terrorism, and using a computer to commit a crime. Worrall, 32, of New Hudson, is accused of running from police after missing a court date and posting threats to his court-appointed attorney and judge on social media. That judge recused himself from the case. Worrall was bound over to Sixth Circuit Court under Judge Jacob Cunningham.

Washtenaw County Trial Court

James Lee Trussel was scheduled for a jury trial, but it was canceled June 6, according to court documents. On May 31, his defense attorney withdrew from the case. He is currently not scheduled for another hearing. Trussell, 19, was charged with homicide-open murder after the fatal stabbing of Ari Clarke, 22, in July in Ypsilanti. Clarke was a graduate of Howell High School.

