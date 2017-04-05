Here's Where to Get FREE Burritos On National Burrito Day

From Delish

National Burrito Day arrived right under our noses. Luckily we're not ones to let a food holiday slip past us, especially when free food deals are involved. Be sure to hit up any - or all - of these chains on Thursday, April 7, to feast on all the complimentary burritos while you can.

Present this coupon at the register to get a $5 burrito. The coupon is valid at participating restaurants on April 6 AND 7. Yum.

Sign up and join Del Taco's Raving Fan Club for an exclusive National Burrito Day offer: you'll receive a coupon for a free medium drink with the purchase of any epic burrito. Also, be sure to try the chain's newest burrito, the Huevos Rancheros Epic Burrito.

National Burrito Day is coming April 6th. Sign up at https://t.co/a6ms24Op8K to get details about our special offer. pic.twitter.com/7iyPPuBdCH - Del Taco Restaurants (@DelTaco) April 3, 2017

Buy one, get one free burrito with this coupon. Bring a friend (or don't).

Another offer for buy one get one free burritos. We love National Burrito Day.

If you find yourself nowhere near any of these locations, do not fret. Please do us all a favor and whip up your own signature burrito. Or at the very least treat yourself to a plate of nachos.

