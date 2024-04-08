Here's where you can expect major road construction in Fort Collins in 2024

It's pothole season in Fort Collins, and that means road construction season is not far behind.

Here is a look at major road construction projects for the city this year that will impact travel. Timelines are weather dependent.

For more information and updates on these projects, visit the city's Planning, Development and Transportation website.

Harmony Road construction to impact one of city's busiest roads for months

When: Started March 26. Expected to be completed in June.

Where: Harmony Road between Timberline Road and Strauss Cabin Road.

Project: Repair concrete, which will take place into mid- to late April, followed by laying asphalt over the 2-mile stretch, which is anticipated to take six to eight weeks.

Travel impacts: Lane closures on Harmony Road weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Full closure of the Harmony Road/Timberline Road intersection during the asphalt repaving operation. That date has not been determined.

Cost: $3 million.

A sign indicating road construction on Harmony Road is pictured Friday in Fort Collins. Crews have begun repairing concrete then will lay new asphalt on Harmony Road from Timberline Road east to Strauss Cabin Road.

City's biggest project, Oak Street stormwater improvements, will impact downtown Fort Collins

When: Begins in July. Construction expected to be completed in two years.

Where: Oak Street from Mason west to Jackson Street near City Park with some lateral line south to Olive Street and north to Mountain Avenue.

Project: Main objective is to resolve flooding in downtown Fort Collins during heavy rains, but it will also improve water quality and transportation. It requires installation of more than 1 mile of new stormwater line ranging in size from 48 to 78 inches in diameter and tunneling between Mason Street and Howes Street, Arthur Ditch and Shields Street. Three water gardens will be installed to improve water quality, and the Oak Street and Washington Avenue intersection will be aligned.

Travel/parking impacts: Closure of two to three blocks at a time along the route, starting from the east and moving west. Moving parking spaces in blocks during construction. The city is working on plans to possibly relax some two-hour parking limits and providing businesses with parking structure coupons for impacted areas. Oak Street and Mason Street will remain open.

Cost: $40 million.

Work begins at intersection of College Avenue and Trilby Road

When: Began in early April. Completion expected in early 2025.

Where: College Avenue and Trilby Road.

Project: Move Xcel facilities, install utilities and storm drainage, improve vehicle capacity and pedestrian and bicycle safety, lay asphalt, install Art in Public Places features and install new signal lights.

Cost: $12 million.

New signals coming to Vine Drive and Timberline Road

When: Construction to start later in April. Expected to be completed by December.

Where: Vine Drive and Timberline Road intersection.

Project: Install new traffic and railroad signals. Finding grand funding for overpass at intersection has begun.

Cost: $1 million for signals.

Laporte Avenue to receive bike and pedestrian improvements

When: May through December.

Where: Construction along Laporte Avenue between Frey Avenue and Fishback Avenue to start in May and west of Taft Hill in June.

Project: Installing raised 6-foot bike lanes and 5-foot sidewalk on both sides of corridor. Last year, replaced two deficient bridges on Laporte Avenue over the New Mercer Canal and improved bicycle lanes and pedestrian sidewalks, just north of Grandview Cemetery.

Cost: $4.29 million.

Mason Street paving project continues

When: Tentative restart of this ongoing project is May 13 with completion expected by mid-June. Completion of work around Mason Street and Mulberry Street is undetermined.

Where: Mountain Avenue to Maple Street.

Project: Concrete work along railroad and asphalt work on Mason Street.

Cost: $3 million, which includes entire project from University Avenue to Maple Street.

