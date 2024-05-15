Here's what's required to graduate high school in Brevard County

In just under a week, Taeshaun Mallard will don a cap and gown and cross the stage at McLarty Stadium in Rockledge.

The senior at Rockledge High School is just one of about 5,000 Brevard Public Schools students preparing to graduate over the course of the next week.

"A lot of people did not make it through, and I worked hard to make sure I could," Mallard said.

It wasn't easy. Over the course of four years, Mallard worked to earn 26 credits and passed numerous tests. Those are the typical requirements for a standard diploma at Brevard Public Schools, according to the district's website. Students can also earn this type of diploma by completing an 18-credit Academically Challenging Curriculum to Enhance Learning option, a Career and Technical Education (CTE) Pathway, and Advanced International Certificate of Education (AICE) curriculum or an International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum.

"The only thing I was surprised about was having to pass a test to graduate," Mallard said, referring to the requirement that students must pass Florida's FAST test or an equivalent test, like the SAT, ACT or CLT. "Some kids are not good test takers, and if you do not pass the test, you do not get your diploma."

Brevard's graduation rate was also slightly higher than the overall rate for the state during the 2022-2023 school year, with Brevard achieving a rate of 89.7% while Florida had a rate of 88.0%, according to the state department of education.

Graduation requirements shared by the state and district

Brevard's requirements for a diploma are slightly different than the state's — while Florida requires 24 credits for a standard diploma, Brevard requires 26, with Titusville High requiring 30 due to the way the students' schedules work.

Most of the credits students must complete in Brevard to receive a standard diploma align with what the state requires.

Students must complete four credits in English Language Arts (ELA), four credits in math that must include Algebra 1 and Geometry and four credits in either science or social studies. They also have to complete end-of-course evaluations for Algebra 1, Biology and U.S. History, as well as a statewide standardized 10th grade ELA assessment.

They're also required to take a course in fine and performing arts, speech and debate or career and technical education; physical education; and personal financial literacy.

Other credits

As part of the 24 credits necessary for a standard high school diploma, the state requires 7.5 elective credits, but doesn't specify what these must be in. On Brevard's requirements, however, they list several specific courses with explanations as to why a student must take them.

In Brevard, students must take two courses of the same language, a career research and decision making course, 8.5 credits in electives and three credit hours of dual enrollment courses, AP courses, IB courses, AICE courses, Honors courses, or several credits in a CTE program.

What about other types of diplomas?

Brevard Public Schools also offers a scholar diploma, industry scholar diploma and the Florida Seal of Biliteracy diploma. For all of these diploma designations, students must complete all the same requirements as the standard diploma as well as additional work.

The scholar diploma is largely based on additional academic course work, while the industry scholar diploma is based on a student attaining one or more industry certifications. The Florida Seal of Biliteracy diploma is based on a student demonstrating "competency in listening, speaking, reading and writing in one or more worldlanguages in addition to English," according to BPS.

Finch Walker is the education reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at fwalker@floridatoday.com. X: @_finchwalker.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Here's what it takes to graduate high school in Brevard County