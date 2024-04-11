Here's what's replacing the former Kwik Trip on Wisconsin Avenue | The Buzz

GRAND CHUTE - The former Kwik Trip at 3825 W. Wisconsin Ave. is being demolished to make room for a new retail business.

The Town of Grand Chute has approved the construction of a Carpet City Flooring Center at the location.

The project includes a full redevelopment of the former Kwik Trip site, constructing a new, 10,200 square-foot building. Site access will come from a single driveway on West Wisconsin Avenue with a loading dock on the southeast corner of the building.

Carpet City was founded in Wausau in 1973 and has locations in 12 Wisconsin cities. It's the state's largest floor-covering chain.

Construction on the site has already begun. The developer, Bayland Buildings, did not respond to requests for comments on when the project would be complete.

