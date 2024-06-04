Here's what's new this year at Northwoods Mall in Peoria and what's coming soon

Small, local businesses are abundant inside of Northwoods Mall.

General manager Julie Revallo told the Journal Star that local tenants are “exceeding the nationals now,” with the mall housing 39 local businesses and 33 national brands.

Revallo described Peoria as a hometown where people want to see each other succeed. Some establishments have operated at the mall for decades, Revallo said, and people in the community "want to see Northwoods survive."

“The young people all the way to the senior citizens − they've all had memories at Northwoods Mall…" she said. "I think, it's just reminiscing of the good old days and the changes.”

In 2024, Northwoods Mall has continued to evolve as new storefronts open and small businesses expand.

Which stores have opened this year at Northwoods Mall?

Mabuhay Leather Craft held its grand opening at Northwoods Mall on Feb. 2. The business offers a variety of leather products including bags, wallets, cosplay, custom items and more.

Revallo said FrooMira also recently opened in the mall’s lower level. She said the shop features an array of clothing from around the world.

“We're getting all of it because Peoria is so diverse. So, it’s all about diversity,” Revallo said. “So, let's give everybody a place to shop.”

Businesses are ‘doing so well, they're expanding’

The Zone II Collectibles retail store is moving downstairs to the much-larger former SHOE DEPT. ENCORE space at Northwoods Mall.

The growth at Northwoods Mall is not limited to new stores. Revallo said a variety of local businesses have transitioned to larger storefronts in recent months. These include:

“Some of these smaller, local stores that opened – they're actually doing so well, they're expanding. So, they're going to bigger spaces,” Revallo said. “So, we like to see that for them, as well.”

The Zone II is also in the process of transitioning to a larger storefront. Currently situated in a 3,000 square foot space, Revallo said the business's new unit will be 10,000 square feet. The new space was formerly home to SHOE DEPT. ENCORE, which closed in April.

Revallo said the American Red Cross recently shifted operations to a new location, as well. Now located near the mall offices on the upper level, Revallo said Northwoods Mall was able to provide the space rent free for 13 months.

“I'll continue to do that as long as I'm the manager because it's a non-for-profit and they do such a great job,” she said.

Coming soon to Northwoods Mall in Peoria

In the coming months, Northwoods Mall will continue to grow as new storefronts open there. Revallo said new businesses will include:

309 Sandwich N Salad Bodega: According to its Facebook page, the business expects to open in the mall food court by August. The restaurant plans to offer build-your-own sandwiches and salads.

Anay's Deals: Revallo said the shop will feature new appliances, furniture and other items "at a discount price." She said the store will be operated by the owner of Taqueria Jalisco Antojitos Mexicanos − which is situated in the mall's food court.

Everything Sound: The business is described as "The Midwest's Premier Audio Boutique" on the mall's online directory. Revallo said the business plans to open in July.

Revallo said the owner from Press Play Gaming LLC will be opening a space for laser tag in the unit previously home to rue21, which closed near the end of May.

For Revallo, it is exciting to see tenants thrive enough to open multiple businesses within the Northwoods Mall.

“I'm proud of them – very proud of them for succeeding,” Revallo said. “It just makes me happy.”

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Three new businesses coming to Peoria mall