Here's what's happened in the case against Richard Allen in the Delphi murders

Flowers next to Monon High Bridge in memory of Liberty German and Abigail Williams on Feb. 21, 2017, on the Monon High Bridge Trail just east of Delphi.

After five years of uncertainty, rumors and shifting narratives, an arrest was finally made in the slaying of Abigail "Abby" Williams and Liberty "Libby" German. Since then, the case has been characterized by legal chaos.

Richard Allen's trial is set to begin May 13 with jury selection in Fort Wayne, followed by the trial in Carroll County. Reporters from IndyStar and the Journal & Courier will provide updates throughout the trial.

In the meantime, here's a look at a some of the major points that have happened in the case over the years since the brutal murders of two Delphi teens.

Two years after Delphi's Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered, their families set up photos and candles for a Community prayer remembrance at Delphi United Methodist Church 1796 US-421, on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

FEB. 13, 2017: Abby Williams and Libby German were last seen alive. Their bodies were found the following day.

Feb. 15, 2017: Police release a grainy photo of the man suspected of killing the girls. Online sleuths call him "Bridge Guy."

FEB. 22, 2017: Audio clip released with unknown man saying what sounds like "down the hill."

JULY 17, 2017: Composite sketch of Delphi homicide suspect released.

APRIL 22, 2019: Indiana State Police release new sketch, video and audio. They later clarify that it's not the same man as in the previously released sketch.

JULY 29, 2021: Carroll County authorities say they won't release any more information about persons of interest in the murders.

DEC. 6, 2021: Police seek information about a fictitious online profile linked to the case. It's later revealed that the profile communicated with Libby.

OCT. 2022: Richard Allen arrested, charged with the murders of the two teens. The week after his arrest, he's moved to the state prison for safekeeping.

NOV. 29, 2022: Redacted probable cause affidavit released for Richard Allen's arrest warrant, revealing that an ejected bullet found near the bodies was tied to a gun in his home.

JAN. 23, 2023: Court prohibits officials and family from disseminating information about the case to the public. Soon after, various media organizations, including IndyStar's parent company, challenge the order.

JUNE 29, 2023: 118 documents released in the case against Richard Allen.

SEPT. 18, 2023: Attorneys for Allen release memorandum including a theory that Odonists killed Abby and Libby, along with a motion to suppress a search warrant on Allen's property.

1967 Whiteman Drive, the home of double murder suspect Richard M. Allen, on Oct. 31, 2022, in Delphi, a few miles from where girls Abigail Williams and Liberty German were killed in 2017.

OCTOBER 2023: Pictures of sensitive crime scene evidence are leaked online. Police later learn a man tied to the evidence leak died by suicide.

OCT. 19, 2023: Special Judge Frances Gull announces that Allen's defense attorneys have withdrawn from the case.

OCT. 30, 2023: Allen, through his civil attorneys, asks Indiana Supreme Court to review Special Judge Frances Gull's decisions in the case and reinstate Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi as his defense lawyers.

NOV. 6, 2023: Allen's civil attorneys filed a second case in the Indiana Supreme Court asking for the original defense team's reinstatement and Gull's removal.

NOV. 22, 2023: State police arrest Mitchell Westerman in connection with evidence leaked in the murder case.

JAN. 18, 2024: Prosecutors file to add 2 murder charges and 2 kidnapping charges against Richard Allen.

APRIL 2024: Defense court filings accuse prosecutors of withholding information, concealing evidence

The Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi, Indiana, as seen the morning of Jan. 13, 2023.

MAY 1, 2024: Judge rules Allen's attorneys not in contempt, but could face sanctions

MAY 7, 2024: Hearing scheduled in Allen County Court

MAY 13, 2024: Jury selection begins in Allen County Court

May 17, 2024: Opening arguments in Carroll County Court

