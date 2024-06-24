Here's what weather is expected near the Oak Ridge Fire this evening

The National Weather Service of Pueblo announced Monday that wind gusts passed over the Oak Ridge Fire likely around 25 to 35 miles per hour and that they are forecasted to persist in the evening.

NWS Pueblo stated on X, formerly Twitter, that "outflow from distant thunderstorms" would shift winds over the fire, starting around 4:15 p.m.

Michael Garberoglio, a meteorologist with NWS Pueblo, told the Chieftain that the outflow from those storms had already passed over the Beulah area before 5 p.m.

"Once the fire is already going, the thing we're most concerned about is going to be wind because wind is going to be the primary ingredient of spreading the fire further," Garberoglio said. "On top of that, humidity will be another important factor that sort of determines how dry ambient conditions are and how east things will catch in the area."

Garberoglio forecasted that the winds should die down between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. and continue to lighten overnight, hovering under 10 miles per hour into Tuesday morning.

The announcement comes after the Oak Ridge Fire located near Beulah grew to 170 acres late Monday afternoon. Crews battled the fire over the weekend and early Monday before it increased and forced the evacuation of Middle Creek Canyon residents.

Map showing the location of the wildfire which started near Beulah in Pueblo County.

The fire was first reported by the Unted States Forest Service on Saturday morning. The Pikes Peak Hotshot Crew was dispatched Monday to help contain the fire.

NWS Pueblo earlier on Monday posted to Facebook that heat advisories were in place for El Paso, Pueblo and Fremont counties until Tuesday due to “dangerous heat.” Temperatures were expected to soar 10 to 15 degrees above normal range.

In Pueblo on Monday, temperatures approached and reached 100 degrees during the early and late afternoon periods.

The Beulah Fire Protection and Ambulance District listed the fire danger on Monday as “high,” which activated fire restrictions.

