Here's how to find your voting location in Asheville, West North Carolina

Where to vote in Asheville Super Tuesday's election? Citizen Times brings you the details.

ASHEVILLE - It's Super Tuesday Primary Election Day in North Carolina. Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. and will remain open until 7:30 p.m. As long as you are in line by 7:30 p.m., you will have the chance to vote. Make sure you know your assigned voting location if you are casting a ballot on Election Day.

NC voter lookup: How to find your voting location

If you need help finding your voting location, enter your name in the N.C. State Board of Election's Voter Search Tool: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/.

You can also find sample ballots here for Republican, Democratic and Libertarian primary races.

Curbside voting is available for those unable to enter voting locations due to age or disability. Just pull up to the curbside voting sign, and an election official will assist you. Curbside voting is available during Early Voting and on Election Day at all voting locations. Anyone voting curbside will also be asked to provide an acceptable photo ID.

What do I need to bring to vote?

Photo ID requirements: A new state law requires all voters to show photo ID when they go to the polls. According to state guidelines, these are acceptable IDs (unexpired or expired no more than a year):

N.C. driver’s license.

State ID from N.C. DMV.

Driver’s license or non-driver ID from another state, District of Columbia, or U.S. territory. This only applies to voters registered in North Carolina within 90 days of the election.

U.S. passport or U.S. passport card.

N.C. voter photo ID card issued by a county board of elections.

College or university student ID approved by the N.C. Board of Elections.

State or local government or charter school employee ID approved by the N.C. Board of Elections.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: How to find where to vote in Asheville, North Carolina