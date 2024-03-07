Here's how Ventura County voted for president in the primary

The presidential election drama expected in November didn’t emerge in Tuesday’s primary as Joe Biden and Donald Trump cruised to victory in Ventura County and across California.

Unofficial and still incomplete election results early Wednesday morning showed President Biden gained 92.36% of Ventura County’s votes in the Democratic Party's ballot for the primary. He had 89.4% of the vote across California.

Former President Trump dominated the Republican side of the ballot with 77.17% of the county vote and 78.6% across the state. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley gained 17.9% of the vote statewide and nearly 20% in Ventura County. In the wake of disappointing performances in Super Tuesday's primaries across the nation, Haley announced Wednesday morning she was dropping out of the race.

The primaries in California and elsewhere set the stage for a Biden-Trump rematch in the general election on Nov. 5.

“It’s going to be déjà vu,” said Haco Hoang, a political scientist from California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks. “I just don’t see how the math adds up any other way.”

National polls suggest a nip-and-tuck race. Hoang wonders if young voters will turn out at the polls for Biden like they did in 2024. She wonders too if Republicans who supported Haley may decide they can’t vote for Trump.

It’s an election saturated with uncertainty that ranges from health issues to criminal indictments. The anemic turnout on Tuesday makes it impossible to use the primary as a measuring stick, said Tim Allison, adjunct professor of political science at CSU Channel Islands.

“I think both sides should be anxious about whether their preferred candidate is likely to win,” he said.

Many Ventura County residents focused on Biden and Trump as they voted Tuesday. Cameron Huchingson, 27, of Thousand Oaks, stood in the parking lot outside the polling place at a Best Western Plus, airing out concerns over rising crime, the $800 he owed in income taxes and inflation.

The surfer who works in land surveying sees Trump as part of the answer to his frustrations.

“I just like Trump. He says it how it is,” said Huchingson who also admires independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Others voting at the hotel voiced similar sentiments. Joe Shaw, 67, of Thousand Oaks, acknowledged the swirl of criminal indictments and civil lawsuits facing Trump.

“He’s an arrogant SOB but when he was in office he did a good job,” Shaw said.

Courtland Dixson, who owns a car dealership in Thousand Oaks, said Biden provides stability and instills confidence that he’s looking out for the country’s best interest.

When Trump was in office, he brought chaos and the sense anything could happen at any time, Dixson said, adding he feels confident about Nov. 5. But he also understands there is no way to predict what the election will bring.

“You’ll know it when it happens,” he said.

