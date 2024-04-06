Here's what Vanderburgh County Commission candidates have to say about growth, development

EVANSVILLE — The Courier & Press asked the Republican candidates for District 3 Vanderburgh County Commissioner to share their responses to questions about local issues on residents' minds.

The District 3 seat is the only contested primary on the ballot for Vanderburgh County voters May 7.

Running are incumbent Cheryl Musgrave and challenger Amy Canterbury. Whoever wins May 7 will face Democrat Hope Fussner come November.

Where do you see opportunities for growth in Vanderburgh County?

Amy Canterbury: The key for growth is contingent upon continued investment in quality of life for those who live here now and to attract new families and employers. Quality of life investments would mean continued investment in our roads and bridges, Burdette Park, county parks, and connecting parks and trails while keeping them clean and green.

Evansville mayoral Republican candidate Cheryl Musgrave responds to questions during the League of Women Voters of Southwestern Indiana’s Mayoral Candidate Forum in the Browning Room at EVPL Central Thursday afternoon, April 13, 2023.

Cheryl Musgrave: In Vanderburgh County, opportunities for economic growth are plentiful, particularly within the manufacturing sector. The abundance of land, access to major highways, railways, and river routes, plus the presence of leading manufacturers is a strong foundation.

We are fortunate to build upon these strengths to benefit the hardworking people who are Vanderburgh County’s true backbone. In the answers below, I outline opportunities before us and recent accomplishments.

Broadband is now in place in rural Vanderburgh County, what should be next?

Amy Canterbury: As commissioner, I will be laser focused on the Interstate 69 Ohio River Crossing. There is nothing that will have a greater impact for our region. While the two-plus mile approach work begins on the Indiana side this year, the bridge is not scheduled to begin construction until 2027. The goal would be to accelerate that 2027 timeline with federal grant assistance. We must all be working together for this goal.

More: Here's what candidates in Vanderburgh County's only contested primary race say about crime

Cheryl Musgrave: By taking the right action at the right moment in history, we secured the best possible outcome for unincorporated Vanderburgh County and brought all our families, schools, businesses, and farms into the best digital access the world has to offer. This remarkable feat of bridging the digital divide was made possible through informed strategic planning and partnership, and seeing and seizing an opportunity on my part. Recognizing the deficiencies of current state and federal government programs, we put together a team to take a different approach and tenaciously saw it through to completion.

Universal fiber Internet access in rural Vanderburgh County marks a significant milestone that sets a precedent for counties across America. This achievement represents the “Holy Grail” of connectivity, providing every property in the unincorporated county with unmatched access to the world’s fastest Internet. Make no mistake, the Internet is the place where business is done in today’s and tomorrow’s world. We need to capitalize on both actual highways and the Internet highway to achieve future success.

Now that we possess this rich resource, the next challenge lies in harnessing its power and promise. Every family, farmer, and business in Vanderburgh County should think about the limitless possibilities using this technology. Whether it’s growing new enterprises, expanding existing businesses, or igniting the creativity of aspiringentrepreneurs, the world is at our fingertips.

Are there specific barriers to growth and development the county must combat?

Amy Canterbury gives a speech after being announced as the new CEO of United Way at the Ford Center on Friday, Dec. 11, 2015.

Amy Canterbury: Local government, just like local businesses, should examine processes to make it easy to do business in Vanderburgh County. With my business acumen and nonprofit leadership, I am ready to do just that.

Cheryl Musgrave: Infrastructure improvement is a critical area that demands constant attention. While access to broadband has been successfully expanded, enhancing other aspects of transportation networks, including roads, bridges, railway access, and river port capacity is crucial for supporting economic growth and attracting investment. The barrier to success in these critical assets is funding. Partnership with our state and federal representatives is essential to get the level of funding needed to address these concerns as this funding is largely determined and distributed by these sources.

Removing local regulatory challenges and streamlining bureaucratic processes can help remove barriers to entrepreneurship and business expansion. The commissioners have made tremendous strides simplifying permitting procedures, reducing red tape, and promoting a business-friendly environment. More work remains to be done to ensure continued achievement; I hope to do this in the next four years.

What can you do as a commissioner to attract new residents to Vanderburgh County?

Amy Canterbury: As commissioner, the most important thing I can do is make sure our community is a place where anyone would like to live or do business. Align and partner with the Talent EVV regional strategic transformation plan which began in 2018 to focus on: 1. Population Growth, 2. Thriving Workforce, 3. Upward Mobility, 4. Live Well. We are making progress. Yet, there is more to do.

Cheryl Musgrave: These two questions have the same answer. As one of three commissioners, I have and will continue to play a positive role in attracting new residents to Vanderburgh County by leading initiatives that enhance the overall appeal of our community.

First and foremost is to promote good paying jobs, putting into place the basics for success. Individuals and families go where the opportunities are; raising our comparatively low wages would attract more individuals and families looking for opportunity.

Second, improve infrastructure, including better roads and trails: investing in infrastructure projects, particularly road improvements, is fundamental. Building upon the investment we have made in I69 is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for transformational growth. This opportunity has been clearly demonstrated by Green River Road which grew from a two-lane rural road with ditches lining each side, to a three to five-lane major thoroughfare that has attracted subdivisions and enhanced business opportunities. As Commissioner, I initiated the funding that paid for recent local road expansion, like Green River Road and other roads, giving proof to the adage: “Build it and they will come."

Third, build quality of life features: Putting attractions like parks, trails, and recreational facilities in place improves daily life in Vanderburgh County and can significantly increase attractiveness to new families and new and expanding business. These features not only contribute to a vibrant and healthy community but also serve asimportant factors that potential residents consider when choosing a place to live. We will continue support of Burdette Park, with its new playgrounds, pickleball courts, and well-maintained pool and work to improve the whole county.

What can you do as a commissioner to attract new business to Vanderburgh County?

Amy Canterbury: As Commissioner, the most important think I can do is make sure our community is a place where anyone would like to live or do business. Align and partner with the Talent EVV regional strategic transformation plan which began in 2018 to focus on: 1. Population Growth, 2. Thriving Workforce, 3. Upward Mobility, 4. Live Well. We are making progress. Yet, there is more to do.

Cheryl Musgrave: See above.

What relationship, if any, do you see between Vanderburgh County and the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership?

Amy Canterbury: EREP is the Economic Development Agency for Vanderburgh County and the region. Commissioners have representation on this board to provide direction on the needs of the constituents of Vanderburgh County. This is an extremely important relationship to move our vision forward. EREP is THE MOST cost effective way to retain and attract businesses and families. Thanks to EREP working with our surrounding counties, we are the envy in the state for our regionalism. We have received more money per capita for our region than any other in the state through Regional Cities and READ 1.0 from the state.

Cheryl Musgrave: The relationship between Vanderburgh County and the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (E-Rep) ideally centers on a collaborative partnership aimed at attracting and retaining businesses to drive economic growth and prosperity. Organized to outsource the economic development function of local government to a jointcity/county/regional agency, this partnership is intended to leverage resources and expertise for the benefit of Vanderburgh County and its partners.

Do you believe the development of county land is important to your constituents?

Amy Canterbury: I believe development of county land is important to everyone in Vanderburgh County. Although, not with the same vision. We are competing in a much larger market than ever before and do not want to see our region overlooked for development due to lack of infrastructure and planning. Our farmers do not want to see their farmland turned into manufacturing facilities. County residents may not care for new subdivisions in their back yards. It will take cooperation with the city and county, as well as neighboring counties to develop a vision and plan for development of land our region.

Cheryl Musgrave: Over the past 40 years, the population of the unincorporated county has surged by anastonishing 67%. Particularly noteworthy is the rapid growth observed in the northeastern region of the county, standing in contrast to the city's loss of over 12,000 residents during the same period.

The demand for housing and business expansion in unincorporated Vanderburgh County underscores the need to facilitate land development while protecting the rural atmosphere which defines our county. To address this need, we have spearheaded initiatives enabling more efficient land utilization. For instance, we have championed areduction in the minimum land requirement for residential properties utilizing septic systems, halving it from five acres to 2-1/2 acres. Additionally, we helped decrease the mandatory parking spaces in commercial property, conserving valuable land for more productive use, including farming. These adjustments not only promote denserdevelopment but also yield benefits like less stormwater runoff and lowering the burden on taxpayers for drainage systems.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Vanderburgh County Commission hopefuls share thoughts on development