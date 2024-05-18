Here's how the Trump family spends their billions, from a $11 million beachfront estate in St. Martin to a $15 million fleet of private aircraft

Former President Donald Trump's net worth is estimated to be $7.5 billion, according to Forbes.

The entire Trump family could be worth over $8.6 billion, including the reported net worths of the Trump children.

The Trumps spend their money lavishly, from a hefty real-estate portfolio to an aviation fleet and designer clothes.

Former President Donald Trump's net worth is currently estimated to be $7.5 billion, according to a Forbes report from May 2024.

And that's not to mention the individual net worths of his adult children: a reported $25 million each for both Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, according to Forbes; and a reported $10 million for Tiffany Trump, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Ivanka Trump, who runs her own business, has the largest net worth of all the children. She and her husband Jared Kushner are estimated to be worth around $1.1 billion, as best ascertained by ethics filings reflecting the couple's real estate holdings and additional investments.

Combined, that means the entire Trump family's fortune could be well over $8.6 billion.

From pricey penthouses and expensive schooling to high-end shopping and a full-on aviation fleet, here's how they spend their money.

Donald Trump's net worth is currently estimated to be $7.5 billion.

According to his executive branch personnel public financial disclosure report, he earned anywhere from $597,396,914 to $667,811,903 between January 2016 and spring 2017.

Nearly $5.7 billion of Trump's wealth comes from his brand businesses — an estimated $5.6 billion from the Trump Media and Technology Group, and $59 million comes from the Trump Hotel Management & Licensing Business.

And $413 million of Trump's net worth consists of cash and liquid assets, according to Forbes.

Before he was elected to the White House, Trump spent $66 million of his own money on his presidential campaign, according to campaign finance disclosures examined by Reuters.

Trump often traveled during his campaign using his huge aircraft fleet. He reportedly bought a Boeing 727 for $8 million back in the day, and then replaced it in 2010 with a Boeing 757 that he bought from Microsoft's Paul Allen for $100 million.

According to the New York Times, it burns fuel at a rate of thousands of dollars an hour.

Trump also owns a Cessna jet, which was reportedly worth $15.3 million when it was new and had a resale value of $3.2 million in 2016.

Collectively, Trump's fleet, comprising two airplanes and one helicopter, is valued at $15 million.

Trump has an affinity for Brioni suits, which range from $5,250 to $6,900. While the brand supplied him with suits during "The Apprentice," he started paying for them during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Melania Trump also has a taste for pricey fashion. She's been spotted wearing everything from a $2,095 Givenchy cape dress at an International Red Cross Ball to a $7,995 Monique Lhuillier sequined gown at a White House Historical Association dinner. And then there's also the time when she donned a $52,000 Dolce & Gabbana jacket.

On several occasions, the former first lady's also worn more casual and affordable brands, such as Converse, which retail for less than $50.

Melania has had her own makeup artist, Nicole Bryl, who once told US Weekly of Melania's plans to have a "glam room" in the White House. She also has a hairstylist who makes house calls and travels with her.

Melania has said she's a full-time mom and that she refuses to spend money on a nanny. In 2013, she told ABC News that she dresses her son, Barron, in suits and moisturizes him with her brand's Caviar Complex C6 moisturizer. He was seven years old at the time.

In New York, Barron was attending Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School, which can costs upward of $59,000 a year. While he lived in the White House, he attended St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Maryland, which can cost up to $47,000 a year. He later attended the Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida, near his father's Mar-a-Lago club.

The three of them lived in the ritzy $50 million penthouse in Trump Tower in New York before moving into the White House in 2017. Trump reportedly has said the penthouse spans 33,000 square feet, but city records indicate that it's actually 10,996 square feet.

The Trumps also have real estate in sunnier climates, including Le Chateau Des Palmiers in St. Martin, worth $11 million.

They also have a 39,000-square-foot mansion in Bedford, New York, called Seven Springs, for which they reportedly paid $7.5 million. The home, used for family getaways, is reportedly worth roughly $30 million.

Then there are the two homes in Sterling, Virginia, worth a collective $2 million — and his Palm Beach properties, worth a collective $325 million.

And then there's his golf courses and clubs, worth an estimated $810 million, in the US, Scotland, and Ireland.

That includes the estimated $325 million Mar-a-Lago, a 17-acre estate in Palm Beach that Trump reportedly purchased for $10 million. It has 58 bedrooms, 33 bathrooms, 12 fireplaces, and three bomb shelters.

Donald Trump Jr. also owns real estate in Manhattan. He bought two apartments at the Sovereign for $1.5 million and $1.125 million, Town & Country reported. The publication speculated that he combined the two apartments.

Eric and Donald Jr. are big game hunters, which can be very expensive. A 14-day white rhino hunt can cost $66,790.

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump is busy building her own empire. Between January 1, 2016, and May 31, 2017, she earned at least $13.5 million in income, according to forms released by the White House. More than $5 million came from her namesake brand, more than $2.5 million from the Trump Organization, and nearly $800,000 for book and TV work.

Some media reports speculated that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's 2009 wedding at Trump National Golf Club cost them at least $1 million.

The couple's combined assets could be worth at least $1.1 billion, according to ethics filings.

That includes a $25 million art collection.

Once Trump took up residence in the White House, Ivanka and Jared moved to Washington DC, where they lived in a $5.5 million house in the upscale Kalorama neighborhood.

Like her stepmother, Ivanka also steps out in a mix of high-end and fast fashion, from a $6,280 Oscar de la Renta dress and coat to an $870 Roksanda dress and a $35 Victoria Beckham for Target dress.

Tiffany Trump's schooling was always paid for by Donald Trump, according to a source who talked to People Magazine. She attended the University of Pennsylvania for undergrad and graduated in 2020 from Georgetown Law School, which costs upwards of $80,000 per year for the full-time JD program.

She's been spotted wearing $725 Aquazarra shoes and has worn couture designer Daniel Basso — whose gowns can cost thousands of dollars — to formal events several times.

Tiffany Trump married businessman Michael Boulos in November 2022 at her father's Mar-a-Lago club in South Florida. Her engagement ring was reportedly worth $1.2 million.

There's debate on the extent of Trump's philanthropic efforts, but in 2009, he and Melania donated $5,000 to $9,999 to the Police Athletic League of New York City. He also donated $1 million of his own money to Hurricane Harvey relief in 2017.

