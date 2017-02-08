The Coretta Scott King letter Elizabeth Warren wasn’t allowed to read

During the Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday for Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., to become attorney general, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was stopped by Republicans from reading a nine-page letter written by the late Coretta Scott King, Martin Luther King’s widow. In the 1986 letter, addressed to Strom Thurmond, then the Senate Judiciary committee chairman, King expressed her opposition to Sessions, who had been appointed to become a federal judge in Alabama.

Republican senators argued that Warren’s quoting the letter violated an arcane Senate rule against “impugning the motives” of a colleague. (Warren later read King’s letter on Facebook Live.)

Below is the full text of the letter.