Here's what Texas Republicans and Democrats are saying about Donald Trump's guilty verdict

Texas political leaders reacted with force on social media — and along party lines — to Thursday's conviction of former President Donald Trump on 34 counts in his hush-money trial in New York City.

Gov. Greg Abbott, Republican

"This was a sham show trial. The Kangaroo Court will never stand on appeal. Americans deserve better than a sitting U.S. President weaponizing our justice system against a political opponent— all to win an election. We must FIRE Joe Biden in November."

US Sen. John Cornyn, Republican

"This verdict is a disgrace, and this trial should have never happened. Now more than ever, we need to rally around @realdonaldtrump, take back the White House and Senate, and get this country back on track. The real verdict will be Election Day."

US Sen. Ted Cruz, Republican

"The only reason they prosecuted Donald Trump is because they were terrified that he would win reelection."

US Rep. Lloyd Doggett, Austin Democrat

"Trump is a convicted felon, found guilty by a jury of his peers on all 34 counts. Though sentencing and appeal will follow, no one, including this wannabe ruler, is above the law. ... Now he pretends to be the victim in order to inspire more wrongdoing, and the GOP concocts excuses for their felon king."

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Republican

"This will be reversed at some point, but the Democrats got what they wanted - to prosecute and persecute a man they know they cannot beat in November. If the justice system can do this to a former president, it can do it to anyone in America. That should frighten every American."

State Rep. John Bucy, Austin-area Democrat

"Today, a jury of his peers found Donald Trump guilty of all 34 felony charges levied against him. Trump should withdraw from the presidential primary. We must remove this stain from our democracy."

Attorney General Ken Paxton, Republican

"From the beginning of this sham trial, I stood by President Trump, and my support for him is stronger than ever. As Attorney General of Texas, I will unleash every tool at my disposal to fight this blatant corruption and political persecution spewing from New York and the Biden administration."

State Rep. Gene Wu, Houston Democrat

"Hey @GOP - congrats on breaking so many barriers! You're going to nominate the first CONVICTED FELON to run for President."

State Sen. Charles Schwertner, Georgetown Republican

"A sham NY trial and verdict. Biden can’t win and Democrats know it. This will not stand. Americans won’t allow it."

State Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, Austin Democrat

"We cannot allow right-wing extremist to discredit our legal system time & time again. The rule of law matters!"

State Rep. Dustin Burrows, Lubbock Republican

"The trial against President Trump was nothing but a charade with an ending that was written by Joe Biden before it even started. Americans on both sides of the aisle should be horrified by a sitting President weaponizing our justice system in an effort to save himself in November. A dark day for this Country."

