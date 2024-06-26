Here's what to do if your Tesla battery dies and what it costs to replace it

Renee Sanchez and her 20-month-old granddaughter were ready for a trip to the zoo.

Sanchez loaded the child in her Tesla, closed the door and went to open the driver’s side. In what would seem like a Stephen King novel, Sanchez was locked out of her Tesla but her grandchild was locked in.

According to KPHO news station in Phoenix, her car’s battery died, and none of her electronic devices to unlock the door worked.

After calling 911, firefighters broke into the Tesla to save the child.

What should Tesla owners do if the battery dies?

According to the Tesla owner’s manual, if the Tesla runs out of driving range, the low-voltage battery is no longer supported. The vehicle cannot charge when the battery isn’t on.

The manual suggests owners follow these steps:

Jump-start the low-voltage battery. This is required as the low-voltage battery must be started to support the high-voltage battery. A guide on how to properly jump-start a Tesla can be found here.

Wait a few minutes. Once the touchscreen powers on, plug the charging cable into your Tesla to begin charging the high-voltage battery.

When the vehicle begins to charge as normal, disconnect the external power supply from the low-voltage battery.

How to open a Tesla from inside the vehicle when the battery dies?

According to the report, when a Tesla battery dies, a hidden latch on the driver’s side armrest manually unlocks the door. In Sanchez's case, she was locked out of her Tesla while her granddaughter was trapped inside, buckled into a car seat.

How much does a Tesla battery replacement cost?

According to Recurrent Auto, replacing a Tesla battery could cost between $5,000 and $20,000, depending on the model.

In a 2021 Tesla impact report, the company said that its battery packs are designed to outlast the vehicle.

Tesla issues recalls on several vehicles

Tesla has had several recalls on their vehicles, including:

Seat Belt Warning Lights and Chimes : Over 125,000 Tesla vehicles, including Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y from various production years, were recalled due to seat belt warning lights and chimes potentially failing to activate. This issue, discovered during an internal audit, involves a switch problem that can prevent the necessary alerts when the seat belt is not fastened.

Backup Camera Malfunction : In January 2024, Tesla recalled about 200,000 Model S, Model X, and Model Y vehicles due to a software issue that prevented the backup camera from working when the car was in reverse.

Cybertruck Accelerator Pedal Issue : Tesla recalled nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks due to a problem with the accelerator pedal. High force on the pedal could cause it to dislodge and get trapped in the interior trim, increasing the risk of a collision.

Bad windshield wipers and bed trim: Tesla is recalling thousands of Cybertruck vehicles for its faulty windshield wipers and trunk bed trim. The windshield wiper recall affects all 2024 Cybertruck vehicles — about 11,688 trucks — manufactured between Nov. 13, 2023 and June 6, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Tesla is also recalling 11,383 Cybertruck vehicles manufactured between Nov 13, 2023, and May 26, due to loose applique can detach from the truck.

