Here's a tax bill you can throw away in Bristol Township. Really, go ahead and ignore it.

Late notice about a repealed nuisance tax has resulted in a flurry of confusion among Bristol Township residents, not to mention social media posts and angry phone calls and emails to the township offices.

Here is what you need to know about the Berkheimer tax bill that residents may have received recently.

What is a per capita tax bill?

Better known as a head tax, basically a flat rate local tax if $10 payable by adults residing in a township, according to Berkheimer. It is not based on employment or property ownership, but solely on residency.

Didn’t Bristol Township get rid of this tax?

Yes, the council voted to rescind the Per Capita Tax, established in 1988, in December. Council President Craig Bowen described the nuisance tax as a “frequent source of resident complaints.”

So why did I get a bill from Bristol Township then?

Township Manager Randee Elton said that she notified Berkheimer that the township council had repealed the head tax, but apparently the company didn’t get the notice until after it mistakenly sent out the bills.

Can I throw out this bill I got?

Yes, if you got a bill for 2024. If you haven’t paid for previous years, you still owe that money.

What do I do if I already paid my Bristol Township bill?

If you paid, you will get a refund, Elton said. If you want to check on your refund someone at Berkheimer’s Customer Care Department should be able to help.

