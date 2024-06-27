Here's which streets will be closed during the Republican National Convention and when

The long-anticipated Republican National Convention is almost here.

The convention takes place July 15-18, primarily at downtown Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum, Panther Arena and Baird Center. It's where delegates from all of the U.S. states and territories will officially nominate the Republican candidates for president (almost certainly former President Donald Trump) and vice president.

The event is expected to bring tens of thousands of visitors to southern Wisconsin, as well as thousands of police officers from outside agencies. An extensive list of items are banned from the restricted security zone around the convention venues and surrounding demonstration areas. The venues will be controlled by the Secret Service and closed off to the public during the event.

In addition to the venues, numerous streets, businesses and tourist attractions will be closed during the convention. Here's what to know.

Zeidler Union Square (lower center) Is set to be one of two RNC demonstration areas for the Republican Nation convention taking place at Fiserv Forum (upper-left), the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena (below Fiserv) and the Baird Center (center-left) in Milwaukee from July 15 and ends July 18.

What streets will be closed during the RNC?

Temporary road closures in and around the security perimeters will be in effect beginning Thursday, July 11, to accommodate the construction of security measures, the City of Milwaukee said.

These specific streets will be closed during the convention, according to the city:

Streets around the Henry Maier Festival Park will be closed Sunday, July 14, from 5 a.m. to midnight for the "Red, White and Brew" party, a welcome party for state party delegations and partner organizations put on by the nonpartisan Milwaukee Host Committee:

North Lincoln Memorial Drive and North Harbor Drive closed from East Clybourn Street and East Erie Street

North Harbor Drive closed at East Clybourn Street

East Chicago Street closed from North Jackson Street to North Harbor Drive

East Summerfest Place closed from North Jackson Place to North Harbor Drive

Interstate 794 Eastbound closed at the Jackson Street / Van Buren Street exit

I-794 North/West closed at the Carferry Drive exit

Several streets in downtown Milwaukee in and around the security perimeter will be closed from Sunday, July 14, at 8 p.m. until Friday, July 19, at about 1 a.m.:

West Wisconsin Avenue closed between Old World 3rd / Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and James Lovell Street

West Wells Street closed between Old World 3rd / Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and James Lovell Street

West Kilbourn Avenue closed between Old World 3rd / Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and North 8th Street

Kilbourn Avenue exit tunnel closed from Interstate 43

Kilbourn Avenue entrance tunnel closed to I-43

West State Street closed between North 8th Street and Old World 3rd / Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

West Juneau Avenue closed between North 8th Street and Old World 3rd / Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Moderne Condo garage will be accessible to residents)

Northbound I-43 offramp closed at eastbound and westbound Fond du Lac Avenue

West Fond du Lac Avenue, West McKinley Avenue and East Knapp Street closed between I-43 and North Water Street

Old World 3rd / Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, no northbound traffic past West Juneau Avenue (the Aloft Hotel will be accessible to guests)

Old World 3rd / Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, no southbound traffic past West McKinley Avenue

North Vel R. Phillips Avenue closed between West Michigan Street and West McKinley Avenue (the parking garage entrance on North Vel R. Phillips Avenue immediately south of West Michigan Street will be accessible to vehicles)

North 6th Street closed between West Michigan Street and West McKinley Avenue (the 5th Street Parking Garage will be accessible to residents of the 550 Ultra Lofts Building and guests of the Trade Hotel via 6th Street)

North James Lovell Street closed between West Wells Street and West Juneau Avenue

Southbound I-43 ramp closed from Fond Du Lac Avenue

Eastbound I-794 ramp closed from North James Lovell Street

Additionally, the Westbound I-794 ramp to the northbound I-43 ramp will have intermittent closures as needed for bus traffic.

Where is the RNC security perimeter?

The U.S. Secret Service on released a map of the security zones for the Republican National Convention during a meeting on Friday, June 21, 2024, in downtown Milwaukee. The convention will be centered at Fiserv Forum, UWM Panther Arena and the Baird Center on July 15-18.

Vehicle and pedestrian security perimeters will be enforced during the convention.

The vehicle security perimeter stretches roughly from West Cherry Street on the north to Clybourn Street on the south and from North 9th Street on the west to the east side of the Milwaukee River. Residences and businesses inside the vehicle security perimeter will be accessible to the public, and pedestrians and cyclists will be able to freely enter the vehicle security perimeter from any area. Vehicles, including rideshare and food delivery drivers, must enter through one of the vehicle screening points. Restrictions will begin at 2 a.m. on July 15.

The pedestrian restricted perimeter stretches from West McKinley Avenue on the north to just past West Wisconsin Avenue to the south. The area encompasses Pere Marquette Park on the east side and stretches past North James Lovell Street on the west. The pedestrian restricted perimeter will be accessible only to credentialed or ticketed individuals, such as convention attendees or volunteers.

Pedestrians must enter through one of the pedestrian checkpoints, which will be marked on an attendee-specific map distributed to credentialed individuals. Vehicles, bicycles, scooters, rideshare and food delivery will not be permitted in the pedestrian restricted perimeter. Restrictions for this area will begin at 6 p.m. on July 14.

More information about the security perimeters can be found at city.milwaukee.gov/RNC/FAQ.

More: From the museum to Jazz in the Park, here's what will be closed in Milwaukee during the RNC

More: Have questions about how the RNC will affect you? A new city website answers them.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What Milwaukee streets will be closed during the 2024 RNC and when?