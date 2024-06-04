Here's what Springfield police say prompted gunshots near Mercy Hospital

A vehicle chase and shooting Monday afternoon near a north Springfield hospital yielded two arrests, an incident that stemmed from alleged theft of a Ford Mustang parked in front of a convenience store.

The man who allegedly stole the vehicle, Nicholas Mackiewicz, was booked into Greene County jail on charges of vehicle tampering. His reported victim, Robert Mitchell, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon for allegedly firing several rounds at a Mackiewicz after tracking him down.

Police said that Mitchell left his keys and phone in his 2000 Ford Mustang around 1 p.m. Monday when entering at a Dollar General on South Glenstone Avenue. When he returned, according to police, the vehicle was gone, forcing him to walk an hour to a friend's house and locate the Mustang by the GPS signal on his phone.

Mitchell and his friend, according to police, began to follow the GPS signal as they traveled in a pickup truck and ultimately found the stolen Mustang at a Sinclair gas station on North Glenstone. Police said the people in the truck attempted to cut off the stolen Mustang and fired two shots, but Mackiewicz took off in a chase that reportedly included more gunfire and ultimately ended at a red traffic at Fremont and Cherokee near Mercy Hospital.

Mitchell reportedly pulled Mackiewicz out of the vehicle until the police arrived, eventually arresting both men.

When asked why he stole the vehicle, Mackiewicz said that he mistakenly thought it was his car, though investigators said the man hadn't owned a Mustang in several years.

“All I know is that when he pointed the gun at me, I pulled it over. I heard the bullets,” Mackiewicz told police, according to a probable cause statement. “(Mitchell) ran up on me with that thing (gun) and I got out of the vehicle and I thought, (expletive) it, there it is.”

Mackiewicz, 46, was reportedly on probation for felony burglary when he allegedly stole the vehicle. His extensive criminal record includes a first-degree vehicle tampering conviction and was sentenced to 10 years.

