Here's how the solar eclipse looked like from space as it passed through Texas

Millions of Texans saw yesterday’s solar eclipse in totality from their front yards, rooftops, state parks, or smartphones.

Skies began to darken during the April 8th eclipse around 1 p.m. CDT and by 1:40 p.m. Texas saw totality.

A total solar eclipse won’t cross the United States again until 2044.

While the ground view was glorious, scientists in Texas had a cosmic view.

What did the solar eclipse look like from space?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration captured a look at what the solar eclipse looked like from space.

In the gif below, you can see the moon’s shadow casting over Texas before crossing midwestern and northeastern states.

Here is a full disk view of @NOAA’s GOES East satellite capturing the moon's shadow during the total eclipse! #Eclipse2024 pic.twitter.com/VkkncwhVuI — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) April 8, 2024

Dr. Kate Calvin, a NASA chief scientist who observed the eclipse in Kerrville, said scientists want to learn more about the sun’s relationship with Earth.

"The other thing we want to do during the eclipse is look at how the eclipse affects Earth,” she said to Texas Standard. “So it affects Earth in ways that we can see. So you’ll see that it’s dark. You might see changes in clouds. You might be able to hear things like changes in animal sounds or animals that come out at dusk. So we want to observe all of that.”

Texans' reaction to the solar eclipse

Some people accepted the eclipse as a religious experience. Some married their significant other right at the point of totality.

And others made it an educational observation.

Here are some reactions from Texas during the solar eclipse:

The moment Dallas went dark



(🎥 IG/ manny_221) pic.twitter.com/Vnukx7O7Kc — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) April 8, 2024

The total solar eclipse completely blew my expectations. One of the most amazing things I have seen in my life. Just wow. Here’s downtown Dallas during totality pic.twitter.com/OBJMv4M7Bp — Kyle Arnold (@kylelarnold) April 8, 2024

Drone time lapse of the solar eclipse crowd here at @SMU (Dallas, TX) pic.twitter.com/4EXlj0pOEr — Hunter Schuler (@hunterschuler) April 8, 2024

Thanks to everyone who joined us on campus for this once-in-a-lifetime experience!



See you for the next total eclipse over Dallas in a few hundred years ☀️ pic.twitter.com/facgSg5Lvp — SMU (@SMU) April 9, 2024

