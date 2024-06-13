Here's how social media is reacting to Trump's 'horrible city' comment about Milwaukee

Just over a month before he's set to be nominated as a presidential candidate at the Republican National Convention, former President Donald Trump called Milwaukee a "horrible city." And social media had thoughts.

"Milwaukee, where we are having our convention, is a horrible city," Trump told House Republicans in a meeting on Capitol Hill Thursday.

In the lead-up to the convention, RNC officials have praised Milwaukee and cited reasons like the summer weather and lakefront for bringing the convention to the city.

Unsurprisingly, people had reactions on X (formerly Twitter). Here's a roundup of some of those responses to Trump's comment and what they indicate about themes in the 2024 presidential election:

Some think Trump's comments about Milwaukee being 'a horrible city' could affect voter turnout

Some posts said Trump's comment would encourage Democratic turnout in Milwaukee while preventing on-the-fence voters in the critical swing state from supporting him. Another pointed out that Trump's comment could resonate with some rural voters.

Hey, Milwaukee! Let’s turn out in massive numbers and give Trump another fat L in Wisconsin! https://t.co/jTZqOzbptu — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) June 13, 2024

Um, what?



I know I'm bias about Milwaukee because I went to college there, but this is insane.



Also, probably not a great thing to say when Wisconsin is a key swing state. https://t.co/BVV01MxpSv — ellenlynch (@ellenlynch) June 13, 2024

.@UWMadison political scientist Katherine Cramer's work on rural resentment would suggest that Trump's slamming Milwaukee could help him w/ rural voters in WI. One caution I'd have though is that WI doesn't have as steep an urban-rural divide as states like Ohio do. https://t.co/Mc3HGIA2BX — David Darmofal (@david_darmofal) June 13, 2024

Others point out positive features of Milwaukee and Wisconsin

Others, including Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, pointed out things that make Milwaukee and Wisconsin great, from summer festivals to beer.

Milwaukee has a ton of heart and a ton of culture. Crooked Trump should call off his hate tour, go to one of the summer festivals by the lake, and keep his damn mouth shut. https://t.co/wSWwzyGhBD — Rajan Narang (@rdnarang) June 13, 2024

Milwaukee makes the greatest beer, brats, and motorcycles in the world. It's home to some of our most vibrant communities, hardest workers, and is a part of what makes Wisconsin the best state in the nation.



Donald Trump wouldn’t understand even if a jury told him so. https://t.co/eHjLi4d6YN — Tammy Baldwin (@tammybaldwin) June 13, 2024

This guy is wrong.



Milwaukee is a world-class city.



Don't believe me? Listen to the experts ⤵️ https://t.co/no6GsiIUgS pic.twitter.com/OTUjkOlBoG — David C. Crowley (@DavidCrowleyWI) June 13, 2024

Comment reignites past Trump false election claims

Wisconsin's House Republicans had conflicting stories about what Trump was talking about, but two said Trump was "concerned about the election in Milwaukee" or "election integrity."

Trump in the past has falsely claimed he won Wisconsin in 2020. Late returns for President Joe Biden in Milwaukee were because of how Milwaukee counts its absentee ballots, not fraud.

So he was spouting debunked conspiracy theories to attack our state. Great. — Winning Wisconsin (@WinningWisco) June 13, 2024

Trump's comment sparks discussion on Milwaukee's crime rate

Republican U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden said Trump was referring to the city's crime rate, while another pointed out Trump's own criminal conviction.

Milwaukee had double-digit percentage drops in homicides (20%), car theft (23%) and property crime (13%) from 2022 to 2023, though those crimes were up compared to 2019.

In the first quarter of 2024, crime in Milwaukee dropped 10% from the same time last year, with homicides down 39%, according to Milwaukee police data.

More: In context: Are these two recent statements about crime in Milwaukee fair and accurate?

Nashville flatly refused to host the RNC due in large part (as one council member put it) the "this-blue-city-is-a-crime-ridden-woke-failure’ hounds making a sport of deriding Nashville." https://t.co/gZJcNMwe78 https://t.co/THo0dXVYIp — Philip Rocco (@PhilipRocco) June 13, 2024

If the crime rate in Milwaukee is high, Trump should feel quite at home there. — Steve Benson (@SteveBenso72602) June 13, 2024

Callback to RNC's website mistake featuring Ho Chi Minh City

"Well at least he didn't go off on Ho Chi Minh City," a Huffington Post reporter tweeted, a reference to a background photo on the RNC's website that showed the city in Vietnam instead of Milwaukee, which was corrected last week.

well at least he didn't go off on Ho Chi Minh city https://t.co/dP7elfGC9I — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) June 13, 2024

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Trump called Milwaukee a 'horrible city.' Social media had thoughts.