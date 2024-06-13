Here's how social media is reacting to Trump's 'horrible city' comment about Milwaukee

Hope Karnopp, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·4 min read

Just over a month before he's set to be nominated as a presidential candidate at the Republican National Convention, former President Donald Trump called Milwaukee a "horrible city." And social media had thoughts.

"Milwaukee, where we are having our convention, is a horrible city," Trump told House Republicans in a meeting on Capitol Hill Thursday.

In the lead-up to the convention, RNC officials have praised Milwaukee and cited reasons like the summer weather and lakefront for bringing the convention to the city.

Unsurprisingly, people had reactions on X (formerly Twitter). Here's a roundup of some of those responses to Trump's comment and what they indicate about themes in the 2024 presidential election:

Some think Trump's comments about Milwaukee being 'a horrible city' could affect voter turnout

Some posts said Trump's comment would encourage Democratic turnout in Milwaukee while preventing on-the-fence voters in the critical swing state from supporting him. Another pointed out that Trump's comment could resonate with some rural voters.

Others point out positive features of Milwaukee and Wisconsin

Others, including Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, pointed out things that make Milwaukee and Wisconsin great, from summer festivals to beer.

Comment reignites past Trump false election claims

Wisconsin's House Republicans had conflicting stories about what Trump was talking about, but two said Trump was "concerned about the election in Milwaukee" or "election integrity."

Trump in the past has falsely claimed he won Wisconsin in 2020. Late returns for President Joe Biden in Milwaukee were because of how Milwaukee counts its absentee ballots, not fraud.

Trump's comment sparks discussion on Milwaukee's crime rate

Republican U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden said Trump was referring to the city's crime rate, while another pointed out Trump's own criminal conviction.

Milwaukee had double-digit percentage drops in homicides (20%), car theft (23%) and property crime (13%) from 2022 to 2023, though those crimes were up compared to 2019.

In the first quarter of 2024, crime in Milwaukee dropped 10% from the same time last year, with homicides down 39%, according to Milwaukee police data.

Callback to RNC's website mistake featuring Ho Chi Minh City

"Well at least he didn't go off on Ho Chi Minh City," a Huffington Post reporter tweeted, a reference to a background photo on the RNC's website that showed the city in Vietnam instead of Milwaukee, which was corrected last week.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Trump called Milwaukee a 'horrible city.' Social media had thoughts.