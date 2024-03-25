Here's your Sheboygan-area voter guide for the April 2 spring election, including where to find candidate Q&As and how to vote

SHEBOYGAN — With the spring election right around the corner, the Sheboygan Press has been asking candidates in contested races across the county to introduce themselves and their campaigns.

With so many races and candidates, it can be easy to lose an article in the mix.

Below are all the races the Press followed ahead of April 2 and links to the candidate introductions for each.

Sheboygan County Supervisors (two-year terms)

Of the 25 district seats up for election, four of the races are contested.

In District 2, incumbent Paul Gruber is challenged by Travis Gross. For District 3, Isabel Rivera is challenging incumbent Kathleen Donovan.

These candidates were introduced in one story published March 15. That story can be found here.

Districts 12 and 20 also have contested races with Robert Ziegelbauer challenging Suzanne Speltz in 12 and Michael Vogl challenging Carl Nonhof for the District 20 seat.

These introductions were published March 14 and can be found here.

City of Sheboygan Common Council (two-year term)

All the Sheboygan Common Council races are contested this year.

Candidates running for the seats in districts 2 and 8 had two stories publish. One can be found here and served as their first introduction ahead of the primary election. The other was published on March 11 and served as a more in-depth introduction ahead of the general election.

Candidates in those two races are District 2 incumbent Roberta Filicky-Peneski and challenger John Belanger and District 8 incumbent Zachary Rust and challenger Jesse Roethel.

Candidates for districts 4, 6 and 10 were all introduced in this article published on March 12.

Those candidates include districts 6 and 10 incumbents Dean Dekker and Joseph Heidemann and District 4 candidates Debra Yochis and Robert La Fave, District 6 challenger Joseph Vugrinovich and District 10 challenger Marcia Reinthaler.

Sheboygan Area School District Board of Education (three-year terms)

Three board member seats are up for election in April with Santino Laster being the only incumbent. Challengers for the seats include Leah Hibl, Peter Madden and Isabel Rivera.

Robert Theis registered as a write-in for the role, so while he will not be featured on a ballot, he is also introduced in the story.

Their introductions can be found in this March 18 article.

Town of Sheboygan Board (two-year terms)

Two supervisor roles are up for election on the Town of Sheboygan board. One of these is contested with incumbent Pat Schmidt and challenger Randy Blindauer running for Supervisor No. 3.

Their article, published March 22, can be found here.

Village of Random Lake Village Board (two-year terms)

Three trustee positions are on the ballot this spring for the Random Lake board. Incumbents Elizabeth Manian and Duane Urbanski and challengers Blaine Werner, Rachel Fuller and Timmy Phalen are all seeking election.

The article introducing them was published March 21 and can be found here.

Village of Kohler Village Board (two-year terms)

Three trustee positions are up for election on the Kohler Village Board. Two incumbents — John Ewert and John Winter — are seeking reelection. They are challenged by Tracy Thomas Lyons, Paul Carlsen, Jenny Roatch, Houston Hoskins and Kelly Jensen Kasten.

Their introduction article was published March 19 and can be found here.

Plymouth Common Council (two-year terms)

Only one of the four Common Council districts on the Plymouth ballot are contested with incumbent Bob Schilsky and challenger John Binder running for the District 3 seat.

Their introduction story was published March 22 and can be found here.

Town of Wilson Board (two-year terms)

Two Town of Wilson board supervisor roles are on April’s ballot with both incumbents running and two additional challengers. They include incumbents Nancy DesJardins and Todd Richter challengers Marc Brami and Stu Stempihar.

Their introductions can be found in this March 20 article.

School District of Howards Grove Board of Education (three-year term)

Starting the election cycle with six candidates, the Howards Grove school board race had a primary election to shorten the list of candidates down to four. That primary introduction can be found in this article.

The candidates who made it passed the Feb. 20 primary — Incumbents Dave Loomis and Janina Siemers challengers Courtney Athorp and Brandon Suemnicht — gave more detailed introductions in this March 13 article.

Where to find information about the April 2 election in Wisconsin

Voters can find a number of resources at myvote.wi.gov, including:

How to vote in Sheboygan County

Voters must be registered and present a photo ID to vote. Registration can occur online at myvote.wi.gov or in person at voters’ municipal clerk’s office.

In-person voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 2.

Voters can also call their municipal clerk’s office to find out dates, hours and locations of early voting. Registered voters can request an absentee ballot online at myvote.wi.gov, which must be returned by 8 p.m. on election day. This article offers more information about voting in-person absentee in Sheboygan County.

People must vote at the polling location of the ward in which they live. As a result of redistricting, some wards may have changed. People can determine their voting location at myvote.wi.gov or by calling their municipal clerk.

