Here's who is running for school board elections in suburban school districts

Voters will have the chance to approve their next school board members when they go to the polls for the Nov. 5 election.

The deadline for candidates to file to run for a school board seat closed on June 20.

Here are the school board candidates for some school districts in Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks and Johnson Counties.

Hamilton County

Carmel Clay School Board

There are five seats on the Carmel's school board, three for specific districts and two at-large positions. The two at-large positions are up for election this fall and the following people have filed to run.

Robin Clark

Dina Ferchmin

Jon Shapiro

Kristina (Kris) Wheeler

Hamilton Southeastern Schools

The Hamilton Southeastern school board has seven members and three seats, all representing specific districts, are up for election this fall.

Delaware Township

Greg Lannan

Latricia Schooley

Fall Creek Township

Suzanne Thomas (Incumbent)

Terry Tolle

Wayne Township

Sarah Parks-Reese (Incumbent)

John Stewart

Hamilton Heights School Board

The Hamilton Heights School Board is made up of five members, two each from White River and Jackson Townships as well as one at-large representative. Two seats are up for election.

Jackson Township

Kevin Cavanaugh

Elizabeth Fouch

White River Township

Gretchen Pennington

Noblesville School Board

Noblesville's school board is made up of five at-large seats, three of which are on the upcoming ballot.

At-Large

Christi Crosser (incumbent)

David Dawson

Alison Hanley

Bradley Helvey

Stephanie Lambert (incumbent)

Bret Richardson

Westfield Washington School Board

The board is made up of five members, four representing particular districts and one serving in an at-large position. Two district positions are on the ballot.

District 1

Carrie Larrison

District 3

Matthew Hullinger

Carl Mike Steele (incumbent)

Boone County

Zionsville School Board

The school board has five seats, two of which are up for election. One Union Township position and an Eagle Township position are on the ballot. Both seats are uncontested.

Katherine Aeschilman (incumbent) - Eagle Township

Michael Coussens - Union Township

Lebanon School Board

The Lebanon School Board has five members, three for specific districts and two at-large members. Three seats are up for election this fall — one for Center Township, one for Perry Township and one at-large seat.

At-Large

Craig Parks (Incumbent)

Kathryn Marie "Katie" Jasionowski

Tasha Marshall

Robert Leppert

Perry Township

Kenneth (Brett) Havlin

Center Township

Trey Hendrix (incumbent)

Hendricks County

Avon School Board

All five of the Avon School board seats represent the Washington Township district. Three of these positions will be a part of the fall election.

Michael Langford

Joshua Yoder

Kim Woodward (incumbent)

Marina Nelson

Brownsburg School Board

Five members serve on this school board. Three represent Lincoln Township, one Brown Township and one serves at-large. One Brown Township and two Lincoln Township positions are up for election this fall.

Brown Township

Gordon Hayward

Eric Hylton (incumbent)

Lincoln Township seat 1

Jon Acton

Douglas Davies

Neil Hudelson

Michael (Mike) Wells (incumbent)

Lincoln Township seat 2

Matt Freiji (incumbent)

Hancock County

Community School Corporation of Southern Hancock School Board

This school board includes five members. Four cover separate districts and one, District 3, covers both District 1 and 2. Three of these seats are up for election.

District 1

Andrew Dropsey

Brian Hart

Amanda Wooten

District 2

Laura Haeberle (incumbent)

District 4

Daniel Walker (incumbent)

Greenfield-Central Community Schools

This school has four district seats and one at-large position. Three of the district seats will be on the ballot in November.

At-large

Dan Brown (incumbent)

Laurene Lonnemann

District 1

Hillary Close (incumbent)

District 4

Lori Wean (incumbent)

William Erwin

Mt. Vernon School Board

The school board has five at-large seats, three of which are open this year.

Meghan Britt (incumbent)

Phil Edwards (incumbent)

Chad Gray (incumbent)

Jamie Kalb

Stacy Nielsen

Johnson County

Center Grove Community School Board

Every seat on this five-member school board is an at-large position. Two are up for election.

Charity Flores

Rob Daniels (incumbent)

Amy Counts (incumbent)

Robert (Robbie) Williams

Nicole Kemp

Clark-Pleasant School Board

This school board has five members. Two seats represent Clark Township, two Pleasant Township and one is at-large. Two seats are up for election, one for the Pleasant Township position and one at-large position. Both seats are uncontested.

Vernon (Butch) Zike Jr. - At-large

David (Dave) Thompson - Pleasant Township

Greenwood Community School Board

This school board has five members. Three represent separate districts and two are at-large positions. The seats for districts three and one are up for election.

District 3

Christopher Zaborowsky (incumbent)

Sheila Martin

District 1

Peggy Deager

