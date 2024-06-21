Here's who is running for school board elections in suburban school districts
Voters will have the chance to approve their next school board members when they go to the polls for the Nov. 5 election.
The deadline for candidates to file to run for a school board seat closed on June 20.
Here are the school board candidates for some school districts in Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks and Johnson Counties.
Hamilton County
Carmel Clay School Board
There are five seats on the Carmel's school board, three for specific districts and two at-large positions. The two at-large positions are up for election this fall and the following people have filed to run.
Robin Clark
Dina Ferchmin
Jon Shapiro
Kristina (Kris) Wheeler
Hamilton Southeastern Schools
The Hamilton Southeastern school board has seven members and three seats, all representing specific districts, are up for election this fall.
Delaware Township
Greg Lannan
Latricia Schooley
Fall Creek Township
Suzanne Thomas (Incumbent)
Terry Tolle
Wayne Township
Sarah Parks-Reese (Incumbent)
John Stewart
Hamilton Heights School Board
The Hamilton Heights School Board is made up of five members, two each from White River and Jackson Townships as well as one at-large representative. Two seats are up for election.
Jackson Township
Kevin Cavanaugh
Elizabeth Fouch
White River Township
Gretchen Pennington
Noblesville School Board
Noblesville's school board is made up of five at-large seats, three of which are on the upcoming ballot.
At-Large
Christi Crosser (incumbent)
David Dawson
Alison Hanley
Bradley Helvey
Stephanie Lambert (incumbent)
Bret Richardson
Westfield Washington School Board
The board is made up of five members, four representing particular districts and one serving in an at-large position. Two district positions are on the ballot.
District 1
Carrie Larrison
District 3
Matthew Hullinger
Carl Mike Steele (incumbent)
Boone County
Zionsville School Board
The school board has five seats, two of which are up for election. One Union Township position and an Eagle Township position are on the ballot. Both seats are uncontested.
Katherine Aeschilman (incumbent) - Eagle Township
Michael Coussens - Union Township
Lebanon School Board
The Lebanon School Board has five members, three for specific districts and two at-large members. Three seats are up for election this fall — one for Center Township, one for Perry Township and one at-large seat.
At-Large
Craig Parks (Incumbent)
Kathryn Marie "Katie" Jasionowski
Tasha Marshall
Robert Leppert
Perry Township
Kenneth (Brett) Havlin
Center Township
Trey Hendrix (incumbent)
Hendricks County
Avon School Board
All five of the Avon School board seats represent the Washington Township district. Three of these positions will be a part of the fall election.
Michael Langford
Joshua Yoder
Kim Woodward (incumbent)
Marina Nelson
Brownsburg School Board
Five members serve on this school board. Three represent Lincoln Township, one Brown Township and one serves at-large. One Brown Township and two Lincoln Township positions are up for election this fall.
Brown Township
Eric Hylton (incumbent)
Lincoln Township seat 1
Jon Acton
Douglas Davies
Neil Hudelson
Michael (Mike) Wells (incumbent)
Lincoln Township seat 2
Matt Freiji (incumbent)
Hancock County
Community School Corporation of Southern Hancock School Board
This school board includes five members. Four cover separate districts and one, District 3, covers both District 1 and 2. Three of these seats are up for election.
District 1
Andrew Dropsey
Brian Hart
Amanda Wooten
District 2
Laura Haeberle (incumbent)
District 4
Daniel Walker (incumbent)
Greenfield-Central Community Schools
This school has four district seats and one at-large position. Three of the district seats will be on the ballot in November.
At-large
Dan Brown (incumbent)
Laurene Lonnemann
District 1
Hillary Close (incumbent)
District 4
Lori Wean (incumbent)
William Erwin
Mt. Vernon School Board
The school board has five at-large seats, three of which are open this year.
Meghan Britt (incumbent)
Phil Edwards (incumbent)
Chad Gray (incumbent)
Jamie Kalb
Stacy Nielsen
Johnson County
Center Grove Community School Board
Every seat on this five-member school board is an at-large position. Two are up for election.
Charity Flores
Rob Daniels (incumbent)
Amy Counts (incumbent)
Robert (Robbie) Williams
Nicole Kemp
Clark-Pleasant School Board
This school board has five members. Two seats represent Clark Township, two Pleasant Township and one is at-large. Two seats are up for election, one for the Pleasant Township position and one at-large position. Both seats are uncontested.
Vernon (Butch) Zike Jr. - At-large
David (Dave) Thompson - Pleasant Township
Greenwood Community School Board
This school board has five members. Three represent separate districts and two are at-large positions. The seats for districts three and one are up for election.
District 3
Christopher Zaborowsky (incumbent)
Sheila Martin
District 1
Peggy Deager
Contact IndyStar reporter Caroline Beck at 317-618-5807 or CBeck@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @CarolineB_Indy.
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Here's who is running for school boards in suburban school districts