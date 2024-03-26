Here's who is running for Polk County supervisor in two competitive races in 2024

Three candidates seek retiring Polk County supervisor Robert Brownell's seat, while another two are challenging supervisor Steve Van Oort in the Polk County primary election on June 4.

Brownell, a Republican who is currently serving his sixth term on the Polk County Board of Supervisors, announced last year he would not seek reelection after his wife's diagnosis with Alzheimer’s disease. He represents District 2, which includes Urbandale, Johnston, Grimes, Polk City, Alleman, Sheldahl, Elkhart, Bondurant, Mitchellville and unincorporated portions of Polk County.

Van Oort, a county supervisor since 2012, represents District 3 in Altoona, Ankeny and a portion of unincorporated Polk County.

Also on the ballot are candidates for Polk County auditor and sheriff; both races are unopposed.

Winners of the primary election will automatically be on the general election ballot to take place on Nov. 5. All positions are four-year terms.

March 26 marks the first day prospective voters can request primary election absentee ballots from the Polk County Auditor's office. The last day to submit a request is 5 p.m. May 20.

Here's who's running:

Polk County District 2 Supervisor

Jill Altringer

Altringer, a Republican, is running to provide "strong, fearless leadership at the county level," according to her campaign website. If elected, some of Altringer's goals include balancing the county's budget, developing "business-friendly policies" for economic opportunities, holding down property taxes and working toward safe neighborhoods. Altringer, an attorney and small business owner, previously served on the Grimes City Council. She currently serves as chair of the Polk County Conservation Board.

Bob Start

Start, a Republican, is running in the primary election. The Des Moines Register was not immediately able to find a campaign website or reach Start.

John Forbes

Forbes, a Democrat and current Iowa House District 44 representative, told the Register if elected, he wants to address food insecurity, affordable housing and climate change, and strengthen public safety and mental health services in Polk County. Forbes, a pharmacist, owned Medicap Pharmacy in Urbandale for more than 40 years until he and his wife, Cindy, sold the business in 2022. Forbes also previously served on the Urbandale City Council.

Polk County District 3 Supervisor

Mark Holm

Holm, a Republican, told the Register he is running to "restore faith" in Polk County's government. If elected, Holm wants to lower taxes, as well as promote fiscal responsibility and "good government" that focuses on transparency and accountability. Holm has been the mayor of Ankeny since 2021 and served as an Ankeny City Council member for about a decade. Holm works for the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Steve Van Oort (incumbent)

Van Oort, a Republican, wants to "continue providing opportunities, building a great community and expanding the quality of life" in Polk County. Top priorities for Van Oort include advocating for better education and child care, enhancing public transportation and increasing accessibility to affordable housing, according to his campaign website. Van Oort has served on the Polk County Board of Supervisors since 2012. He previously served as the mayor of Ankeny.

Kim Hagemann

Hagemann, a Democrat, told the Register she wants people to understand the responsibilities and inner workings of the county supervisor board. If elected, Hagemann says she will increase transparency on the board's work, bring a new perspective on how the county allocates its money, and prioritize the county's preparedness and resiliency for extreme weather events. Hagemann, who retired after working in the agriculture industry, lives in the Polk City area and is on the Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement board.

Polk County Auditor

Jamie Fitzgerald (incumbent)

Fitzgerald, a Democrat, is running for reelection. In his job as auditor, Fitzgerald "advocates for easier voting processes that are safe and secure" and "works hard to ensure all citizens are updated on new voting laws and promotes voter participation through numerous speeches and social media," according to his campaign page on Facebook. Fitzgerald has served as auditor and elections commissioner since January 2007, according to the county website.

Polk County Sheriff

Kevin Schneider (incumbent)

Polk County sheriff Kevin Schneider talks to a reporter Jan. 30, 2019, at the Polk County Jail in Des Moines.

Schneider, a Democrat, said he hopes his work to earn the public's "confidence and trust" will persuade voters to reelect him for the next four years, according to a campaign post on his Facebook. Schneider told the Register he's proud the sheriff's office has kept up with technological advances, hired effective staff and added school resource officers at multiple public schools in the county. He says his No. 1 priority if reelected is keeping the community safe. Schneider has served in law enforcement since 1981. He was appointed sheriff in 2018 and elected in 2020.

Absentee voting requests for primary election available March 26

The Polk County Auditor's Office began accepting absentee ballot requests on March 26. The last day to submit a request is 5 p.m. May 20.

Forms can be printed from sos.iowa.gov/elections/electioninfo/absenteeinfo.html or call the auditor's office at 515-286-3247 to request that a form be mailed.

In-person absentee voting will be available at the election office, 120 Second Ave. in Des Moines, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from May 15 through June 3.

The polls will be open on primary day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Polling place locations are available at sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/pollingplace/search.aspx.

Virginia Barreda is the Des Moines city government reporter for the Register. She can be reached at vbarreda@dmreg.com. Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Polk County supervisor, auditor, sheriff seats up for election in 2024