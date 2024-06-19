Here's how to run for Sparta Township council, with nominating petitions now open

Petition forms for those interested in running for two seats on the Sparta Township council are now available at the town clerk's office.

Sparta is one of four municipalities in Sussex County which have a nonpartisan local government, meaning candidates cannot run under the label of state-recognized political parties. However, candidates can run together under their own banner or ticket.

The deadline to submit the petitions with the required signatures is 4 p.m. on Aug. 22 at the municipal clerk’s office. Petition signers must be registered voters who live in Sparta.

Elections to the four-year council terms are held every other year, with two of the governing body's five seats up in one cycle and the other three decided two years later.

Up for re-election this year are Christine Quinn and Josh Hertzberg, who have said they will seek re-election. Quinn is seeking her fourth term and Hertzberg his third.

Candidates must reside and be registered to vote in Sparta Township. Valid petitions require at least 171 signatures, but signees may sign two petitions, one for each position available.

In Sparta's form of government under the state's Faulkner Act, the mayor is selected annually by a vote of the council. The mayor presides at meetings, is authorized to sign documents on behalf of the council and can officiate at marriages. The mayor also appoints members of some council committees and township boards.

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: How to run for Sparta Township council: Nominating petitions now open