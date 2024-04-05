Here's a roundup of Courier & Press solar eclipse stories ahead of April 8

EVANSVILLE — Here's a roundup of some Courier & Press solar eclipse stories ahead of April 8.

Eclipse traffic in Evansville

How is planning going: Eclipse planners working to avoid nightmare traffic scenario in Evansville

Lloyd4U: Solar eclipse will affect construction on the Lloyd Expressway, INDOT says

Eclipse safety

Why you need glasses: Want to take photos of the total solar eclipse on April 8? Here's how to do it.

Get glasses: Need glasses for the April 8 solar eclipse? Here's where to find them in Evansville.

Eclipse weather in Evansville

It won't be raining: Evansville solar eclipse forecast: Here's what the National Weather Service is saying

Eclipse events in Evansville

Leading up to Monday: Eclipse-related fun, hockey and live music highlight 22 things to do in the Tri-State

Food trucks and more: Here are 13 ways to enjoy Eclipse Day food truck gatherings and restaurant specials

Where to watch the eclipse: Solar eclipse 2024: Here's a list of related things to do in the Evansville area

What will be open and closed on eclipse day

City and county buildings: Eclipse or not, Evansville-Vanderburgh government employees are working April 8

More eclipse information for Evansville:

Devil's Comet: The eclipse won't be the only rare event in the Evansville sky on April 8

Watch the clouds: You may see a lot more than darkness in Evansville during eclipse

