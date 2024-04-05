Here's a roundup of Courier & Press solar eclipse stories ahead of April 8
EVANSVILLE — Here's a roundup of some Courier & Press solar eclipse stories ahead of April 8.
Eclipse traffic in Evansville
How is planning going: Eclipse planners working to avoid nightmare traffic scenario in Evansville
Lloyd4U: Solar eclipse will affect construction on the Lloyd Expressway, INDOT says
Eclipse safety
Why you need glasses: Want to take photos of the total solar eclipse on April 8? Here's how to do it.
Get glasses: Need glasses for the April 8 solar eclipse? Here's where to find them in Evansville.
Eclipse weather in Evansville
It won't be raining: Evansville solar eclipse forecast: Here's what the National Weather Service is saying
Eclipse events in Evansville
Leading up to Monday: Eclipse-related fun, hockey and live music highlight 22 things to do in the Tri-State
Food trucks and more: Here are 13 ways to enjoy Eclipse Day food truck gatherings and restaurant specials
Where to watch the eclipse: Solar eclipse 2024: Here's a list of related things to do in the Evansville area
What will be open and closed on eclipse day
City and county buildings: Eclipse or not, Evansville-Vanderburgh government employees are working April 8
More eclipse information for Evansville:
Devil's Comet: The eclipse won't be the only rare event in the Evansville sky on April 8
Watch the clouds: You may see a lot more than darkness in Evansville during eclipse
How to photograph the eclipse: Want to take photos of the total solar eclipse on April 8? Here's how to do it.
