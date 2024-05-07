Here's when Rochester-area schools start summer break
The last day of school for elementary and middle school students in districts around Monroe County for varies between June 21 and June 26, 2024.
Regents testing for secondary students is between June 14 and 25. All local schools observe Juneteenth as a holiday June 19.
Here is the last day of school for grades PK-8 in each local school district. Some districts may still change the end-of-year schedule; for updates, check each district's website.
Brighton: Monday, June 24
Brockport: Wednesday, June 26
Churchville-Chili: Tuesday, June 25
East Irondequoit: Monday, June 24
East Rochester: Wednesday, June 26
Fairport: Wednesday, June 26
Gates Chili: Friday, June 21
Greece: Friday, June 21
Hilton: Tuesday, June 25
Honeoye Falls-Lima: Tuesday, June 25
Penfield: Friday, June 21
Pittsford: Friday, June 21
Rochester: Friday, June 21
Rush-Henrietta: Tuesday, June 25
Spencerport: Friday, June 21
Victor: Tuesday, June 25
Webster: Thursday, June 20 for grades 6-8; Friday, June 21 for grades PK-5
West Irondequoit: Monday, June 24
Wheatland-Chili: Tuesday, June 25
This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: When is the last day of school in Rochester, New York?