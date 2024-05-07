Here's when Rochester-area schools start summer break

Students leave for the day Harris Hill Elementary School in Penfield on Sept. 25, 2020.

The last day of school for elementary and middle school students in districts around Monroe County for varies between June 21 and June 26, 2024.

Regents testing for secondary students is between June 14 and 25. All local schools observe Juneteenth as a holiday June 19.

When is the last day of school in Rochester NY? It depends

Here is the last day of school for grades PK-8 in each local school district. Some districts may still change the end-of-year schedule; for updates, check each district's website.

Brighton: Monday, June 24

Brockport: Wednesday, June 26

Churchville-Chili: Tuesday, June 25

East Irondequoit: Monday, June 24

East Rochester: Wednesday, June 26

Fairport: Wednesday, June 26

Gates Chili: Friday, June 21

Greece: Friday, June 21

Hilton: Tuesday, June 25

Honeoye Falls-Lima: Tuesday, June 25

Penfield: Friday, June 21

Pittsford: Friday, June 21

Rochester: Friday, June 21

Rush-Henrietta: Tuesday, June 25

Spencerport: Friday, June 21

Victor: Tuesday, June 25

Webster: Thursday, June 20 for grades 6-8; Friday, June 21 for grades PK-5

West Irondequoit: Monday, June 24

Wheatland-Chili: Tuesday, June 25

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: When is the last day of school in Rochester, New York?