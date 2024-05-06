Here's how road construction will impact your travel plans in Wausau and Marathon and Lincoln counties

Construction continues on Stewart Avenue, at the intersection of 48th Avenue in Wausau, on Sunday. Construction on the western section of Stewart Avenue, from 72nd Avenue to 48th Avenue, started in April and is expected to be finished in October.

Drivers will again be impacted by road construction projects throughout the spring and summer in Wausau and Lincoln and Marathon counties. Here’s a list of current and upcoming projects to consider in your travel plans and what local drivers can expect to encounter.

Wausau

Stewart Avenue: Construction on the western section of Stewart Avenue, between 72nd Avenue and 48th Avenue, started in April and is expected to be finished in October, according to City Engineer Allen Wesolowski, who posts updates on the project on Wausau's website. The completed project will feature 12-foot lanes with 6-foot-wide paved shoulders to better accommodate bicycles, a multi-use trail along the north side of Stewart Avenue, new curbs, gutters and water main and sewer connections, and a new traffic signal at the 72 nd Avenue intersection. It is a collaborative project between the city of Wausau and Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Specific lane closures will vary throughout the project and non-local traffic should check the city’s construction update page for the latest details. Access to homes, businesses and for emergency vehicles will be maintained throughout the project, according to an April 24 update.

Short Street: This project is a complete reconstruction of Short Street from North First Street to North Third Street. Concrete curbs, gutters and sidewalks will soon be finished and asphalt and grass will begin to be restored, according to an April 29 update. The project is expected to be finished by the end of May.

Eau Claire Boulevard: This entire street from Grand Avenue to its western end is being reconstructed. Work started in April and it is expected to be completed in October. Residents along the street will have temporary disruptions to their water service and they are encouraged to have their lateral water service lines checked for lead so they can be replaced during this project. Single blocks of Emerson Street, Mount View Boulevard and Pied Piper Lane, between Eau Claire Boulevard and Kent Street, will also be reconstructed during this project. Decorative street lighting will also be removed and replaced as part of the project.

Marathon County

Marathon County X: A roughly 5 mile stretch of Marathon County X, from Wood Road south to the county line in the southcentral part of the county, will have its existing asphalt recycled into a gravel base for a new asphalt surface, according to Kevin Lang, Marathon County Highway Department deputy director. Paved shoulders will be added from State 153 north to Wood Road and centerline and edge line rumble strips will be added throughout. Work is expected to begin mid-May and be completed in July. Businesses and residents will have access during construction.

Marathon County KK: Over 7 miles of this curving road between Marathon County N and Shurwood Lane on the west side of the Wisconsin River between Rib Mountain and Mosinee will have its top layer of asphalt removed and a new layer laid in its place. Centerline and edge line rumble strips will be added. Work is planned to begin in August and completed in September. Access will be maintained for local residents and businesses and detours will use Marathon County B, O and N.

Marathon County J: Between State 29 and State 53, this over 7-mile project between the Ringle and Kronenwetter forest units will have two phases for bridge replacement and resurfacing. Dependent on weather, July 8 is planned to be the day a bridge about three-quarters of a mile north of State 53 will be removed and the road will be closed to all traffic for three weeks. Beginning in August or September, the existing asphalt will be recycled into a base layer for a new asphalt surface. Centerline and edge line rumble strips will be added. Access will be maintained for local residents and businesses and no detours are planned for the project.

Marathon County N: Another two-phase project between State 97 and Marathon County H will likely begin in June with a bridge replacement about a quarter mile west of County Road H. This work will close the road for about four weeks. Phase two for the over 5 miles of rural road will see the existing asphalt recycled into a base layer for a new asphalt surface. Work for phase two is planned to begin in July and be mostly completed in August before the Edgar Steam Show. Access will be maintained for local residents and businesses and detours will use State 97 and Marathon County P and H.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County A: The over two and half miles of county highway between U.S. 8 and Tomahawk city limits will be under construction between May 1 and July 15, according to Lincoln County Interim Highway Commissioner Jason Lemmer. Access will be maintained for local residents and businesses.

Highway projects

State 13: Between State 98 in Spencer and County Highway N in Colby will undergo a variety of work, according to Bryan Rose, Wisconsin Department of Transportation communications manager, including concrete joint repairs and replacements, replacing the asphalt shoulders and guardrails, repair of manholes as needed, new pavement markings and replacing outdated curb ramps. Crews will also pave State 13 in Unity. The highway will be closed between Spencer and State 153 from the end of April until early July. The entire project’s schedule runs through September.

State 13: About 4 miles of asphalt surface south of State 98, ending at 26 th Road, will be resurfaced and sidewalks and curb ramps will be reconstructed. This work is expected to begin in early June and continue through the summer. Travelers can expect temporary single-lane closures during the day but an open roadway on nights and weekends.

U.S. 51: From the Lincoln County line south to Decatur Drive, or about eight and half miles of roadway and shoulders, will be repaved and shoulder rumble strips will be installed. Work is expected to begin in July and the highway will remain open with single-lane closures.

