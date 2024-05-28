Here's how road construction will impact your travel plans in Wisconsin Rapids and Wood County

Drivers will again be impacted by road construction projects throughout the spring and summer in Wisconsin Rapids and Wood County. Here’s a list of current and upcoming projects to consider in your travel plans and what local drivers can expect to encounter.

Wisconsin Rapids

Lincoln Street: About 2,600 feet of roadway and utilities will be reconstructed or replaced between East Riverview Expressway and East Grand Avenue, according to Joe Eichsteadt, Wisconsin Rapids city engineer. The project began in April and is expected to be completed in August. Access is being maintained as much as possible for local traffic. Visitors to Witter Field may use Witter Street or Chestnut Street to access the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters’ parking lot, according to a May 21 news release from the team. Only one entrance to the parking lot will be open so the team asks for patience from fans when entering and exiting the parking lot. The team’s season opener is May 28.

Wood County

Wood County U: Between Wood County W and Whitrock Avenue is about a mile of roadway and a small bridge over the east end of Lake Wazeecha that will be closed from about mid-June to mid-July for resurfacing, according to Brandon Whipple, Wood County highway engineer. Between Grove Avenue and Lake Road will be milled and resurfaced with 4 inches of blacktop while the rest of the project area will be pulverized and resurfaced with 4 inches of asphalt. Local access will be maintained but a detour will be marked using Wood County FF, Wood County F and Wood County W.

Wood County Z: This project will reconstruct over 4 miles of roadway between State 73 and State 13 and reconstruct the Wood County Z and Rangeline Road intersection into a T-intersection design to improve sight lines and safety. The road will be paved with cold-in-place asphalt pavement and overlaid with 3 inches of asphalt pavement. The project will begin in early June and is expected to be completed in mid-August. Access will be maintained for local traffic and a detour will follow State 73 and State 13.

Wood County K and P intersection: This project will close the intersection for reconstruction with concrete pavement to improve the transition to the railroad crossing on Wood County K and improve drainage. Work is expected to begin the first week of June and be completed in early August. The detour for Wood County K is U.S. 10 to Wood County P, to Wood County M, to Wood County H.

Portage County S: Between Portage County P south to County Line Road is over 6 miles of Portage County S, which also runs along the border between Wood and Portage counties. This project will consist of resurfacing the existing roadway by laying about 2 inches of new asphalt surface on top of it. Access will be maintained for local residents and businesses and emergency vehicles, but it will be closed to through traffic. Work is expected to begin June 10.

Highway projects

State 54: The nearly 4 miles of road between Seneca Road on Port Edwards’ north boundary to Swanson Road beyond the city’s western boundary will have asphalt pavement replacement, culvert replacements, narrowing of Wisconsin River Drive, curb and gutter replacements, and ADA curb ramps installed in a project that began in April and is expected to be completed July 2, according to Bryan Rose, Wisconsin Department of Transportation communications manager. The section between Seneca Road and Letendre Avenue will be closed to all but residents and businesses with a detour using State 73 and State 13. Between Port Road and Wisconsin River Drive will be open to all traffic but drivers may see shoulder closures or flagging operations throughout the course of the project.

State 80/State 173: This project will close the majority of about 4 3/4 miles of roadway between Babcock and the Wood-Juneau county line from May 2 until August to repave the road, repair culverts and place new curb and gutter in spots. Between the Juneau County line and Necedah Road will be closed to traffic with a posted detour using State 173 to State 73 to State 13 to State 21.

State 73: Existing pavement will be removed and replaced with new asphalt on an over 2-mile stretch between State 54 and State 173. The project will also replace curb ramps to meet ADA requirements, widen road shoulders in the rural portion from 3 to 5 feet, replace guardrails on the Moccasin Creek Bridge and build a small bit of sidewalk on the north side of Ninth Street between Vilas Avenue and State 73. During some stages of the project, traffic will be reduced to one lane with a flagger. The project does not yet have projected start or completion dates.

