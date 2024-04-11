Here's a recap of what we know about missing Sade Robinson, body parts found in Milwaukee

As a Milwaukee man described as a person of interest in the discovery of a dismembered leg remains in custody Thursday, the prosecutor in the case awaits blood testing results on evidence recovered, including from the man's residence.

Other human remains have been found in multiple locations in Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Sade Carleena Robinson of Milwaukee is still missing, with her car found burned near the site of those remains and a blanket of hers nearby.

How or if those circumstances are connected is unclear, though the blood testing could provide some answers.

Here's a recap, with the latest information:

Sade Carleena Robinson

What we know about Sade Carleena Robinson

Sade Carleena Robinson has been missing since April 1 — that’s when a coworker called authorities after Robinson did not show up for work. Since her disappearance, police have ramped up an investigation into the human remains.

Though officials have not publicly connected the human remains to Robinson, her mother and other relatives have met with the prosecutor in the remains case and attended a court hearing, accompanied by a victim advocate, where the person of interest in the case appeared.

Robinson is 19 and was taking classes at Milwaukee Area Technical College. She previously attended Ida S. Baker High School in Florida and Riverside High School in Milwaukee.

Her mother said that she was set to graduate with an associate degree in criminal justice from MATC next month and turn 20 on May 10.

Robinson works at Pizza Shuttle, 1827 N. Farwell Ave., on Milwaukee’s east side. Her manager, Justin Romano, said Robinson was a favorite among coworkers and customers.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family to cover the expenses for Sade's memorial service.

Read more about Sade Carleena Robinson

— David Clarey

Sade Robinson's mother speaks out, shares memories of missing daughter

Robinson was eager to help others, her mother, Sheena Scarbrough, said. While young and still figuring out what she would do with her life, she had aspirations of joining the U.S. Air Force.

On Easter Sunday, Sheena Scarbrough spent the evening with her 19-year-old daughter, Sade Carleena Robinson, and the rest of their family. They gathered at Scarbrough's mother's home, and Scarbrough cooked a meal they all shared.

"I didn't know that was going to be the last day I saw my baby," Scarbrough said.

Read more of the interview with Sheena Scarbrough, Sade Robinson's mother

— David Clarey

Maxwell Anderson appears in Milwaukee County Circuit Court, as prosecutors were seeking to detain Anderson for an additional 72 hours before making a charging decision, on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Milwaukee.

Police zero in on person of interest in investigation

Tuesday, 33-year-old Maxwell S. Anderson of Milwaukee appeared in Milwaukee County Circuit Court, where prosecutor Ian Vance-Curzan successfully argued to keep Anderson in custody for another 72 hours while investigators collect more blood evidence.

Vance-Curzan works in the homicide unit of the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. Authorities had found blood in the stairwell of Anderson's house and on a comforter, evidence that was cited in that probable cause statement submitted to the court April 6, he said.

Since the original probable cause statement was signed, “there’s been additional evidence recovered by way namely of blood evidence, in addition to what’s indicated in the probable cause statement, from the defendant’s residence,” Vance-Curzan said.

He asked for Anderson to be held for an additional 72 hours so he could review the blood testing results from the state Crime Lab before making a charging decision. The lab expects to have the results completed within two days, he added.

“I would also add that in the interim since that statement was made there has been additional human body remains recovered and that’s also going to be tested,” the prosecutor said.

Anthony Cotton, Anderson's defense attorney, and Anderson’s parents appeared in court Tuesday morning. Cotton appeared to allude to Anderson's potential connection to the missing woman in his remarks.

“He’s been arrested now and held for going on over four days… on nothing more than a written submission to the court indicating that because he supposedly had contact with a missing person and there’s some cell tower suspicion that he continues to remain detained,” Cotton said.

Read more about Tuesday's court hearing

— Ashley Luthern, David Clarey and Adrienne Davis

What we know about Maxwell Anderson, the person of interest in the severed leg case

No officials have publicly connected Anderson to the disappearance of 19-year-old Sade Carleena Robinson, and the human remains discovered in several Milwaukee-area locations in the last week have not yet been identified.

Anderson, 33, owns a brick duplex on South 37th Street, near West Oklahoma Avenue, which was searched by law enforcement last week.

Anderson has worked at several area bars and has often looked for seasonal work or temp jobs, according to Vic Jones, the manager of Victor’s Nightclub, 1230 N. Van Buren St. Anderson has worked part-time at the club, where he has been “well-liked” and known as a “good worker,” Jones said.

Anderson also has a criminal record, including drunk driving arrests and domestic violence-related charges.

Read more about the person of interest in the dismembered leg case

— Elliot Hughes and Ashley Luthern

How the cases got started

On Tuesday, April 2, Cudahy police were notified around 5:30 p.m. after a park-goer found a human leg in or near Lake Michigan at Warnimont Park in Cudahy, 5400 S. Lake Drive. The investigation was turned over to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office because the leg was found in a county park.

Milwaukee police asked for help Wednesday, April 3, in finding Sade Robinson, calling her "critically missing," a label police apply to people who may be especially vulnerable due to a variety of factors. Police said she was last seen in the area of 1800 N. Commerce St. on Monday, April 1.

Read more about the timeline of the cases

— Claire Reid and Drake Bentley

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Sade Robinson missing; body parts found in Milwaukee: Latest on cases