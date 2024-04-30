Here's who qualifies for Turkey's new digital nomad visa and how to apply

The Digital Nomad Identification Certificate is the first step for one to get a Turkish digital nomad visa. Matteo Colombo/Getty Images

Turkey is the latest country to open its arms to remote workers keen to relocate.

Citizens from several European countries, plus Canada and the US, are eligible for a new visa.

Here's what it takes to get the Digital Nomad Identification Certificate for Turkey.

Digital nomads are now welcome to stay in Turkey.

The country joins Italy, which recently made a similar announcement, in offering a visa for traveling professionals who want to work remotely in Turkey for an extended time.

The Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry created a website dedicated to digital nomads which provides a list of requirements for eligibility and the steps of the application process. The site also provides resources on how to get started in several of its major cities.

The Digital Nomad Identification Certificate, which is the first step to a digital nomad visa, is open to remote workers ages 21 to 55.

They have to provide proof that they are a university graduate, work in the "digital nomad field," and that they make at least $3,000 a month, or $36,000 annually, according to the site.

Applicants must also have a passport or travel documents that are valid for at least six months from the date they arrive in Turkey. The offer is only for citizens of several European countries and Canada, Russia, and the US.

If approved, it's as simple as applicants receiving a certificate with a barcode that they can use to apply for the digital nomad visa at the Turkish consulate.

Still, life in the country is not all rosy. Over the years, Turkish citizens have been up against rising inflation, and while the country bumped its minimum wage up 49% in 2024 to about $525 a month, many are still struggling.

However, more and more millennials and Gen Z are giving up on the dream of owning a house in the US, so some have opted to spend their time traveling and working abroad instead of saving for a starter home.

Earlier this month Italy announced that it would welcome remote workers and their families on renewable digital nomad visas.

