Here's how Puebloans facing divorce, child custody cases can get low-cost legal help

Divorces are hard on families, but soon those who are experiencing the court process can get some help navigating it through the new Colorado Licensed Legal Paraprofessional program.

The program allows paraprofessionals to help with family law cases and is designed to bridge the gap for those who go without representation due to financial difficulties.

"It will fill the void between litigants who have enough money to hire an attorney and those who qualify for free assistance. In Colorado, it is a very large group that falls in between — about 75% of cases where neither litigant has an attorney," said Wes Hassler of the Hassler Law Firm in Pueblo.

As southern Colorado's representative on the Colorado Supreme Court Access to Justice Commission, Hassler is helping the program get off the ground. The program has passed through the Colorado Supreme Court, rule changes are being made, and the Colorado Legislature is working to get statutes to align.

"I find it very exciting we are at the tail end of this process," Hassler said.

The next step will involve a six-hour exam on April 30 in Denver for paralegals who want to obtain licensed legal paraprofessional credentials. A total of 75 candidates from throughout the state have signed up for the exam, including one of the paralegals from Hassler's office.

The exam will test participants on their knowledge of family law and ethical practices, as well as the legal obligations they are entitled to assist with. For example, common-law marriage cases would be one area where paraprofessionals cannot assist and adoptions would be another.

"We will have the inaugural swearing-in June 20 for those who have passed the exam," Hassler explained.

What can a licensed legal paraprofessional do?

The paraprofessionals can help clients navigate civil family law cases such as divorce or parental custody cases, Hassler said.

"They can draft necessary court paperwork, assist in the courtroom with open and closing arguments and fully represent a client at mediation. They are not allowed to examine witnesses during a court hearing, but can assist a client through that process," Hassler explained.

If a legal issue comes up that the paraprofessional cannot handle, they can ask an attorney to step in and assist in dealing with that issue, then continue to handle the remainder of the case, he said.

The price a paraprofessional charges for the work is not regulated, so the price will be determined by the economy and the market. The cost will be an affordable alterative to hiring high-priced lawyers, Hassler said.

Who can become a licensed legal paraprofessional?

There are two ways to become a paraprofessional. One is experienced-based and dependent on the number of hours the paralegal has worked under an attorney, while the other is education-based through a program offered at the Community College of Denver.

Hassler said he fought for an educational program locally, but "it was ruled out."

"Maybe if the program takes off they may expand classes here at Pueblo Community College or Colorado State University Pueblo," he said.

Licensed legal paraprofessionals, or LLPs for short, can work out of an attorney's office or in their own office. To find out more about the program, visit the Colorado Supreme Court Attorney Regulation Counsel website, where a FAQ page outlines the details.

The website also has a survey for those interested in becoming licensed legal paraprofessionals.

