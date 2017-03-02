Here's the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo In All Its Wagon Glory

From Road & Track

Nearly a year ago, we brought you the slightly unbelievable news that Porsche would build a Panamera wagon. Then, even more astonishingly, Porsche confirmed that the Panamera wagon was US-bound. After months of intense anticipation by Porschephiles and wagon dorks–the author included–it's finally here. Everyone, meet the Panamera Sport Turismo.

At launch, Porsche will offer four different Sport Turismo models–the 330-hp Panamera 4, the 440-hp Panamera 4S, the 462-hp Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, and the 550-hp Panamera Turbo. All models are powered by twin-turbo V6s, except the Turbo, which gets a twin-turbo V8.

Interestingly, 0-60 mph times for all Sport Turismos are the same as their sedan counterparts. The quickest is the Panamera Turbo, which sprints to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds with launch control. That makes it as quick as the recently-debuted Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon.

Unlike the Panamera sedan, though, the Sport Turismo will only be offered with all-wheel drive. There's also no word on if Porsche will build a Sport Turismo version of the 680-hp Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

The Sport Turismo will be the first Panamera sold with five seats–or as a 4+1 in Porsche speak–though you can still order it with two electrically-adjustable rear seats instead. As you'd expect, the Sport Turismo is more practical than its sedan counterpart, though not by a significant margin. With the rear seats folded up, cargo capacity is 18.3 cubic feet to the sedan's 17.4, and 49 cubic feet with the seats folded down, versus the sedan's 46.

Just because the Sport Turismo has a long roof, Porsche hasn't forgotten about generating downforce too. The rear part of the roof extends at 105 mph, or 56 mph in Sport or Sport Plus modes, to aid high-speed stability. This spoiler generates a maximum of 110 lbs of downforce on the rear axle. When the panoramic sunroof is open, the spoiler extends to 26-degrees of attack, to help reduce wind noise.

For all that extra cargo space and wagon goodness, you'll have to pay more for the Sport Turismo. The entry-level Panamera 4 Sport Turismo starts at $96,200 to the sedans's $89,600, while the top-of-the-line Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo costs $154,000 to the sedan's $146,900.

Considering the Sport Turismo costs more than the sedan and doesn't add much practicality, it seems like this will be a niche option. But what a niche. If you don't want to follow the crowd and get a Cayenne, there's probably no better car.

