Here's what is open, closed on Memorial Day in metro Phoenix

While most Americans will enjoy a day off for Memorial Day — spending time with family and friends, honoring the fallen or making an extended weekend trip — many businesses will remain open.

You can count on banks, post offices and government offices to close for the holiday, but many major restaurants and retail stores won't shut their doors.

Here's what Arizonans can expect to be open and closed on Memorial Day:

Post offices, mail and delivery services

All post offices will close and no mail will be delivered on Memorial Day. This includes residential and business mail deliveries.

However, the United States Postal Service Priority Mail Express is available on all federal holidays.

UPS and FedEx package deliveries aren't available on the holiday for pickup or delivery services. Both UPS and FedEx stores nationwide will either close or operate with modified hours, so it's best to check with your local store.

UPS Express Critical Service and FedEx Custom Critical are both available around the clock, year-round.

Banks

All Federal Reserve Banks, branches of Capital One, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, PNC, Truist, CitiBank and JPMorgan Chase, among others, will close on Memorial Day.

ATMs, online banking and banking mobile apps are always available to complete general transactions.

Stores and restaurants

Most major retailers and restaurants will stay open for Memorial Day, with some operating with modified hours.

While retail chains like Target and Walmart will remain open, it's best to check the operating hours on the store's website to be safe. Costco Wholesale locations will close on Monday.

Smaller businesses and local restaurants also may decide to close for the holiday. It's best to call ahead or check their websites before you visit.

Financial markets

The New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and bond markets will close Monday, but foreign markets will stay open.

Schools

Many schools already are on summer break, but most private and public schools that are still in session will close for the holiday.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Businesses and services that are closed on Memorial Day in Arizona