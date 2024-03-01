Here's how often Knox County primary candidates have voted in the past, and for what party

The Knox County primary election is just a few days away. With over 40 candidates running, there are primaries from the 1st District to the 9th District.

Voter guides and campaign finance reports are helpful resources to study before you head to the polls. So are candidates' voting records, which can be hard to find. Knox News compiled the March 5 candidates' voting records for you.

Knox County voting records only show voting history from elections in the county, not if a candidate voted in other counties or states in the past.

WANT TO KNOW MORE ABOUT THE CANDIDATES? Check out our Knox News Voter's Guide

Knox County Commission candidates' voting history

Voters will determine which candidates they want to see on the ballot for each party in November, and a few of the races are crowded.

There are two independents registered. Those candidates' names will not be on the primary ballots because of the party system, but they are included here so you can get to know their history.

District 1

Justin Hirst, Republican

Hirst has a strong voting history dating back to 1992. He missed a few county elections, though he's been consistent since 2022. He voted in Republican primaries mostly, but picked up a Democratic ballot in 1992, 2004 and 2016.

Charles Frazier, Republican

Frazier has been an active voter since 1988, missing very few if any county elections. He's flipped which primaries he's voted in, though, with Republican ballots in the 1992 county primary, the 1996 presidential preference primary, the 2002 county primary, the 2004 state primary, the 2010 county primary, the 2010 state primary, the 2012 presidential and county primary, the 2014 county primary, the 2018 county primary, the 2018 state primary and the 2022 state primary. He's used Democratic ballots every other year.

Evelyn Gill, Democrat

Gill has voted in elections since 1994. She's voted consistently in Democratic primaries aside from a stint of Republican ballots in the 2002 county primary, the 2002 state primary, the 2004 state primary, the 2008 state primary and the 2010 county primary.

Damon Rawls, Democrat

Rawls voted in exclusively presidential and state elections from 2004-2016 and became an active Knoxville and Knox County voter in 2017. He hasn't missed a vote since and picked up Democratic ballots every time.

District 2

Debbie Phillips, Republican

Phillips has a strong voting record. She's voted in every federal, state and local election since 1988, picking up almost exclusively Republican primary ballots. She voted in Democratic primaries in the 1990 state primary and the 1992 presidential primary.

Courtney Durrett, Democrat, incumbent

Durrett's Knox County voting record goes back to 2014. She voted in federal, state and city elections from 2014-2019 and began voting in county elections in 2020. She's only voted in Democratic primaries.

Ethan Grantham, independent

Grantham has voted solely in general elections since 2008. He has yet to vote in a Knox County election, though, voting only in federal, state and city races.

District 4

Garrett Holt, Republican

Holt voted in the 2020 federal general election and has voted in every city, county, state and federal election since. In each, he's chosen Republican ballots. He told Knox News he lived out of the county from 2016-2020.

Liz Tombras, Republican

Tombras has missed very few, if any, elections for any level of government since 1986. She's picked Republican ballots in every primary.

Shane Jackson, Democrat

Jackson voted in the federal and state general election in 2000 and told Knox News he lived out of the county from 2001 to the early 2010s. He's voted consistently in county, state and federal elections since 2018. He switched primaries though, voting in the Democratic primary in the 2020 presidential race but Republican primaries in all others.

District 5

Toni Scott, Republican

Scott voted in presidential and state general elections in 2000 and 2002 and from 2008-2010. She's voted in every city, county, sate and federal election since 2016 and picked Republican primary ballots consistently. She told Knox News she was living out of the county from 2002-2008 and 2010-2015.

Dale Skidmore, Republican

Skidmore has a strong voting history, voting in most if not all city, county, state and federal elections since 1998. He's voted exclusively in Republican primaries.

Brian Walker, Republican

Walker has voted in every city, county, state and federal election since 2020, when he moved to Knox County. He's picked up Republican ballots consistently.

Brad Hall, Republican

Hall voted in federal, state and county elections from 1984-1988, where he chose one Democratic ballot for the 1988 state primary. From 2000-2022, he missed very few, if any, city, county, state and federal elections, He exclusively chose Republican primary ballots during that time.

Angela Russell, Republican

Russell has a strong record. She's voted in county, state and federal elections since 1996, choosing Republican primary ballots every time.

S. Arthur Moore, Democrat

S. Arthur Moore, who moved to Knox County in 2014, has voted in state and federal general elections since 2016, where he was not required to pick a ballot.

District 6

Terry Hill, Republican, incumbent

Hill has a strong voting record. She hasn’t missed a county, state or federal election since 1988 and has voted in Republican primaries all but one time in the 1992 county primary. She’s voted in every city election since 2017.

Julie McBee-Fritts, Republican

McBee-Fritts voted in the Democratic presidential preference primary in 1992 and the presidential and state general elections in 1992 and 2000. She didn’t miss a county, state or federal election from 2004-2006 or from 2016-2022, where she picked up Republican primary ballots consistently. She told Knox News she lived out of the county from 1996-1998 and 2008-2013.

Daniel Greene, Democrat

Greene voted in state general elections in 2006 and 2010 and hasn’t missed a county, state or federal election since 2016. He picked up Democratic primary ballots consistently. He told Knox News he lived out of the county from 2010-2015.

District 8

Kara Daley, Republican

Daley has voted in Knox County once, in the 2020 federal and state general elections, where she was not required to pick a party ballot.

D.J. Corcoran, Republican

Corcoran has a strong voting record going back to 1984. Since then, he's missed very few, if any, city, county, state and federal elections. He voted in all Republican primaries except for three Democratic primaries: the 1986 county primary, the 1988 state primary and the 1994 state primary.

Adam Thompson, Republican

Thompson's voting record is consistent since 2000. He hasn't missed a county, state or federal election and he's chosen Republican ballots consistently.

Charles Chandler, Democrat

Chandler has a strong voting record since 1988. He's voted in county, state and federal elections, missing very few if any. He chose Republican primary ballots until 2004, again in 2006 and has voted in exclusively Democratic primaries since.

District 9

Andy Fox, Republican

Fox's voting record goes back to 1988 and he's missed very few, if any, county, state and federal elections. He's voted exclusively in Republican primaries.

Barry Neal, Republican

Neal's voting record goes back to 1987 and he's missed very few, if any, city, county, state and federal elections and voted in almost exclusively Republican primaries. He voted in one Democratic primary: the 1988 presidential preference primary.

Matthew Park, Democrat

Park's Knox County voting record goes back to 2012. He voted in the presidential, federal and state elections in 2012 and 2016. Since 2016, he hasn't missed a city, county, state or federal election. He picked a Republican primary ballot in 2018 but has chosen exclusively Democratic ballots since.

Knox County school board

Four out of the board's nine seats will have a race this time around. Seats for Districts 2, 3, 5 and 8 are up for reelection. This is only the second election since Tennessee law changed to force partisan races for school boards.

Only two primary races - Districts 3 and 8 - are contested. The others have only one person running from each party. There also are two independents running from district. While they won't be on the primary ballots, their voting histories are included here.

District 2

Anne Templeton, Democrat

Templeton's voting history dates back to 2014 and she has voted in city, county, state and federal elections. Except for the 2020 presidential primary, she picked a Republican ballot every other time.

Jennifer Owen, independent, incumbent

Owen's voting record dates back to 2000. True to her stance as an independent, Owen has picked an equal mix of Republican and Democrat ballots.

Pat Polis, independent

Records were not available and he did not respond to questions.

District 3

Patricia Fontenot-Ridley, Democrat

Fontenot-Ridley's voting history goes back to 1988 and she has not missed any elections since. She has exclusively voted in the Democratic primaries.

Robert Daspit, Republican

Daspit's record is strong. He has voted in county, state and federal elections since 1986, exclusively choosing Republican primary ballots.

Angie Goethert, Republican

Goethert has had a voting record since 1992 and has exclusively picked Republican primary ballots.

District 5

Terrye Whitaker, Democrat

Whitaker's voting record dates between 1992 to 2010, after which she moved to Colorado for 12 years, she said. She has voted in both Republican and Democratic primaries, picking the Republican ballot five times versus two Democratic ballots. She registered to vote in the county again in March 2023.

Lauren Morgan, Republican

Her voting records date back to 2006 and she has exclusively voted in Republican primaries and in Farragut in 2022.

District 8

Tommy Lakins, Republican

Lakins registered to vote in 1976 and has had a solid record since 1982, when he voted in the Democratic primary. Since then, however, he has only picked up Republican ballots in subsequent primaries.

Travis Wright, Republican

Wright has voted in local, county, state and federal elections since 1998 and has always picked the Republican primary ballot.

Knox County Property Assessor

Phil Ballard, Republican

Ballard's voting record is strong going back to 1984. He's missed very few, if any, county, state and federal elections. He's switched primary parties a couple times, picking up Democratic primary ballots in the 1988, 1992, 1998 and 2002 state primaries and the 2004 county and presidential preference primaries. He voted in Republican primaries all other years.

Jackie Raley, Republican

Raley has an extensive voting record going back to 1990. She voted in county, presidential and state general elections from 1990-2004 and hasn't missed a county, federal or state election since 2008. She's exclusively requested Republican primary ballots.

Drew Harper, Democrat

Harper has a Knox County voting record that goes back to 2016. He hasn't missed a city, county, state or federal election since and he's voted exclusively in Democratic primaries.

Knox County Law Director

David Buuck, Republican, incumbent

Buuck's active Knox County voter status goes back to 2012 and he hasn't missed a city, county, state or federal election since. He's voted exclusively in Republican primaries.

Daniel Herrera, Republican

Herrera has been a registered Knox County voter since 2018 and hasn't missed a city, county, state or federal election since. He's voted exclusively in Republican primaries.

Jackson Fenner, Democrat

Fenner hasn't missed a county, state or federal election since 2003. He voted in Republican primaries until switching to Democratic ballots in 2020.

Allie Feinberg reports on politics for Knox News. Email her: allie.feinberg@knoxnews.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @alliefeinberg.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox County primary election 2024: Candidates' voting and party records