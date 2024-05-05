Here's how Nueces County restaurants scored in health inspections for April 2024

In April, Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District inspectors found gasoline containers in a storage room, hair in an ice bin, rodent droppings and other health violations.

Out of more than 125 businesses inspected, 16 scored below a 90 and 31 received perfect scores. In April, New Hong Kong Express on South Padre Island Drive scored the worst with a 72.

The health district describes a food establishment as a place that sells or serves food to the public, which can include bars, hotels, apartments, schools and food trucks. These establishments must get an annual permit and be inspected by the health district.

Inspections are based on a demerit system, in accordance with the Texas Department of State Health Services. The inspection report checks for 47 different violations, each scoring from 3 to 1.

Here are the worst and best scores restaurants were given during April 2024.

Agave Jalisco Mexican Restaurant

4258 Baldwin Blvd.

The restaurant was inspected April 2 and received an 87. Inspectors found food items being stacked on top of each other without lids, toxic chemicals stored improperly, employees not wearing beard guards and food not dated.

Agave Jalisco was last inspected in March 2023 and scored an 89.

Bluffalo Wings Co.

5802 Yorktown Blvd.

The restaurant was inspected April 1 and received an 82. Inspectors found the ice cream cover not protected, dirty soda nozzles, no certified food manager present and employees without food handlers permits.

Bluffalo Wing Co. was last inspected in July 2023 and scored an 84.

El Charro Restaurant

4105 Agnes St.

The restaurant was inspected April 11 and received a 78. Inspectors found food not being held at the proper temperature, raw meat stored above vegetables, gasoline containers in a storage room and rodent droppings.

El Charro was last inspected in June 2023 and scored a 92.

El Gallo de Jalisco

10329 S. Padre Island Drive

The restaurant was inspected April 9 and received an 89. Inspectors found food not dated, food stored on the ground, a dirty microwave and employees not wearing hairnets or beard guards.

El Gallo de Jalisco was last inspected in January 2024 and scored an 88.

El Jalisciense Bar & Grill

7114 Saratoga Blvd.

The restaurant was inspected April 16 and received an 89. Inspectors found toxic chemicals stored improperly, gnats, food not thawing properly and dirty grill vents.

El Jalisciense was last inspected in November 2023 and scored a 92.

Guerra's Restaurant

3787 Leopard St.

The restaurant was inspected April 12 and received an 80. Inspectors found sugar stored on the floor, toxic chemicals and medication stored near food, all employees with expired food handlers permits and no certified food manager present.

Guerra's was last inspected in January 2024 and scored an 89.

Hong Kong Asian Supermarket

2033 Airline Road

The supermarket was inspected April 30 and received an 80. Inspectors found fish uncovered in freezer, a dirty ice machine, employees without food handlers permits and no certified food manager present.

Hong Kong Asian Supermarket was last inspected in November 2023 and scored a 95.

Mango Frozen Snacks

912 S. Port Ave.

The restaurant was inspected April 8 and received an 83. Inspectors found ice cream scoops not placed in running water, toxic chemicals stored improperly, no certified food manager present and employees without food handlers permits.

Mango Frozen Snacks was last inspected in April 2023 and scored an 100.

New China Cafe

4110 S. Port Ave.

The restaurant was inspected April 4 and received an 87. Inspectors found food not being held at the proper temperature, rodent droppings, employees not wearing hairnets and no paper towels or soap at the handwashing sink.

New China Cafe was last inspected in December 2023 and scored an 84.

New Hong Kong Express

6201 S. Padre Island Drive

The restaurant was inspected April 18 and received a 72. Inspectors found a dirty prep counter, employees not washing their hands, many flies and toxic chemicals stored near food.

New Hong Kong Express was last inspected in July 2023 and scored an 81.

Ojos Locos

5133 S. Padre Island Drive

The restaurant was inspected April 11 and received a 78. Inspectors found gnats, spices not covered, food not labeled and missing ceiling tiles.

Ojos Locos was last inspected in January 2023 and scored a 78.

QC Meat Market

4258 Baldwin Blvd.

The butcher shop was inspected April 2 and received an 82. Inspectors found food not being held at the proper temperature, flies and gnats, employees not washing hands and employees not wearing hairnets.

QC Meat Market was last inspected in November 2023 and scored a 90.

Railroad Seafood & Brewery - 624

15701 Northwest Blvd.

The restaurant was inspected April 16 and received an 87. Inspectors found dirty soda nozzles, a dirty oven, toxic chemicals stored near a food prep area and employees eating at a food prep area.

Railroad Seafood was last inspected in October 2023 and scored a 100.

Snapka's Drive Inn

4434 Weber Road

The restaurant was inspected April 23 and received an 89. Inspectors found hair in the ice bin, employees not washing their hands, a dirty refrigerator and cooks not wearing hairnets.

Snapka's was last inspected in December 2023 and scored a 95.

Taqueria La Escondida #3

3302 Leopard St.

The restaurant was inspected April 11 and received a 74. Inspectors found food not being held at the proper temperature, raw meat stored above vegetables, gnats and meat not being thawed properly.

Taqueria La Escondida was last inspected in August 2023 and scored an 86.

Yoshi's Japanese Cuisine

5898 Everhart Road

The restaurant was inspected April 3 and received an 86. Inspectors found food stored on the floor, toxic chemicals stored improperly, no certified food manager present and employees without food handlers permits.

Yoshi's was last inspected in August 2023 and scored a 91.

Perfect scores (100)

The Barn Drive Thru Beer & Keg Haus: 4301 S. Alameda St.

Baskin-Robbins: 4701 S. Padre Island Drive

The Blue Clove Seafood Bar and Grill: 5884 Everhart Road

D'Lites Cream: 6202 Dunbarton Oak Drive

Domino's: 6601 Everhart Road

Fresh Donut: 1216 Waldron Road

Giovanni's Pizzeria & Pasta: 711 N. Carancahua St.

HTeoO: 5425 Saratoga Blvd.

Impact Nutrition: 7114 Saratoga Blvd.

Lazy Breach Brewing and Cafe: 7522 Bichon Dr.

Jamba Juice: 5425 S. Padre Island Drive

McDonald's: 1229 Waldron Road

Papa John's: 10338 S. Padre Island Drive

Papa John's: 4037 Saratoga Blvd.

Paul's Seafood Market: 9810 S. Padre Island Drive

Pizza Hut: 1216 Waldron Road

Pretty One Cake Co.: 6702 S. Staples St.

Saigon's Civet Cafe: 2222 Airline Road

Shoreline Sandwich Co. (inside Kleberg Bank): 5350 S. Staples St.

Sonic: 6557 S. Staples St.

Starbucks: 4022 Saratoga Blvd.

Subway: 4101 HWY 77 L-7

Sufi Kabob: 7150 S. Padre Island Drive

Taco Bell: 1217 Waldron Road

Tortilleria Guadalajara: 10309 Leopard St.

Tropik Sun Fruit & Nut: 5488 S. Padre Island Drive

Whataburger: 1121 Waldron Road

Whataburger: 9402 Leopard St.

Whataburger: 6817 S. Padre Island Drive

Whataburger: 510 Texan Trail

Yolanda's Speciality Cakes: 2033 Airline Road

