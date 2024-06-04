Here's how Nueces County restaurants scored in health inspections for May 2024

In May, Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District inspectors found rodent droppings, gnats and fly traps above prep stations and other health violations.

Out of more than 100 businesses inspected, eight scored below a 90 and 26 received perfect scores. In May, Surfing Crab on South Padre Island Drive scored the worst with a 77.

The health district describes a food establishment as a place that sells or serves food to the public, which can include bars, hotels, apartments, schools and food trucks. These establishments must get an annual permit and be inspected by the health district.

Inspections are based on a demerit system, in accordance with the Texas Department of State Health Services. The inspection report checks for 47 different violations, each scoring from 3 to 1.

Here are the worst and best scores restaurants were given during May 2024.

Joanie Garza, a public health inspector with the city, uses a thermometer to check the temperature of macaroni in warm holding during a restaurant inspection on June 6, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

China Bear Restaurant

10514 Leopard St.

The restaurant was inspected May 13 and received an 87. Inspectors found raw meat stored above cooked food, a dirty ice machine, rodent droppings and employees not wearing hairnets.

China Bear Restaurant was last inspected in January 2024 and scored an 87.

Dao Authentic Asian Cuisine

2033 Airline Road

The restaurant was inspected May 23 and received an 84. Inspectors found a broken fountain drink dispenser, toxic chemicals stored improperly, a dirty microwave and food not dated.

Dao was last inspected in September 2023 and scored a 92.

El Sol de Mexico #3

5250 Everhart Road

The restaurant was inspected May 20 and received an 88. Inspectors found food not being cooled properly, gnats, dirty food trays and food not dated.

El Sol de Mexico was last inspected in March 2024 and scored an 89.

Lemons are labeled and dated in a walk-in refrigerator on June, 6 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

La Escondida Restaurant

4217 Agnes St.

The restaurant was inspected May 16 and received an 88. Inspectors found eggs not being held at the proper temperature, food in refrigerator not covered, using bowls as scoops and dirty cooler racks.

La Escondida was last inspected in March 2023 and scored a 96.

Popeyes

5009 Greenwood Drive

The restaurant was inspected May 6 and received an 86. Inspectors found a dirty ice machine, dirty prep station areas, flies and a foul odor in the kitchen area.

Popeyes was last inspected in December 2023 and scored an 87.

Surfing Crab

5057 S. Padre Island Drive

The restaurant was inspected May 23 and received a 77. Inspectors found dirty refrigerators, employees without food handlers, a broken handwashing sink and no food manager present.

Surfing Crab was last inspected in August 2023 and scored a 93.

Taco Palenque

5617 Saratoga Blvd.

The restaurant was inspected May 6 and received an 87. Inspectors found expired food handlers permits from all employees, many gnats, employees not wearing beard guards and dust on walls.

Taco Palenque was last inspected in January 2024 and scored an 82.

Taqueria Jalisco #1

902 S. Port Ave.

The restaurant was inspected May 3 and received an 83. Inspectors found toxic chemicals stored improperly, dirty reach-in coolers, employees not wearing beard guards and fly traps located over prep station areas.

Taqueria Jalisco was last inspected in March 2023 and scored an 89.

Stingers Coffee is a local coffee shop with two locations at 7042 South Staples Street and 1304 Airline Road.

Perfect scores (100)

Barefoot Beans: 345 N. Alister St., Port Aransas

The Boost: 11309 Leopard St.

Chick-Fil-A: 4741 S. Padre Island Drive

Dairies N' Berries: 6062 Holly Road

Del Mar College Coffee Bar: 7007 Yorktown Blvd.

Dewey's Beer Garden: 2302 Rodd Field Road

Domino's: 11217 Leopard St.

Dulces: 9922 Leopard St.

Flock: 1813 Ennis Joslin Road

H.J. Smoothies Creamery: 5488 S. Padre Island Drive

Insomnia Cookies: 7514 S. Padre Island Drive

Jersey Mike's Subs: 1813 Ennis Joslin Road

La Nueva Onda: 3209 Foley Drive

Morgan St. Seafood: 338 44th St.

Port A Poke & Sake: 345 N. Alister St., Port Aransas

Royal Krabz: 6410 Weber Road

Shaved Ice Co.: 315 Cut-Off Road, Port Aransas

Stingers Coffee: 7042 S. Staples St.

Subway: 4256 S. Alameda St.

Taqueria Jalisco #19: 4001 S. Padre Island Drive

Tropical Smoothie Cafe: 7514 S. Padre Island Drive

Tropical Sno of Port Aransas: 501 S. Alister St., Port Aransas

Whataburger: 6241 Saratoga Blvd.

Whataburger: 4545 Violet Road

Whataburger: 6425 Weber Road

Yummy Tummy Cheesecakes: 4820 Kostoryz Road

