Here's how to nominate an Oklahoma business for The Oklahoman's 2024 Top Workplaces award

It's no secret that a cut-throat work environment hurts people and productivity, and a positive workplace helps both — as well as customer relations and the bottom line.

Are you lucky to work in a good place? Or know of one?

Actually, luck has little to do with it. It takes work, engagement and mutual trust. The Oklahoman wants to honor top workplaces in the state. Help us recognize business leaders and organizations that excel in both work and workforce. Anyone can nominate a company, including business leadership, employees or even customers.

Businesses have to change, and change again, to survive, especially in the age of artificial intelligence and real potential tension among different kinds of people. But not every company has a culture that stands out, let alone one worth bragging about.

Top Workplaces will highlight some of the best things happening in Oklahoma business. This is our 12th year of doing the program here at The Oklahoman.

The Oklahoman Top Work places 2024 logo.

Which companies stand out? Which companies are the best places to work? Which companies exhibit bold leadership?

If you know of an Oklahoma business that fits these kinds of descriptions, consider nominating it for our annual Top Workplaces award. If you work for a great company, we want to know about it. Tell us why it is so great. Let us help share your story with others.

Organizations with 35 or more employees in Oklahoma are eligible to participate. They can be public, private, nonprofit or government organizations. The nomination deadline is July 12. The Oklahoman will feature the winners in December.To nominate an employer or for more information on the awards, go to www.oklahoman.com/nominate or call 405-708-6151. There is no cost to participate.

To qualify as an Oklahoma Top Workplace, employees evaluate their workplace using a short 24-question survey that takes about five minutes to complete.

The Oklahoman is partnering with Philadelphia-based Energage, the employee research and culture technology firm, to determine Oklahoma’s Top Workplaces, based solely on employee survey feedback.

Energage conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 65 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.

"Top Workplaces awards are a celebration of good news," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "They exemplify the significance of a people-first workplace experience, reminding us that employees are the heart of any thriving organization.

Plenty of workplaces do great work even facing great challenges. Tell us about them. Help us show who is worthy of Top Workplaces recognition.

