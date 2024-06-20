Here's how much Wisconsin will receive from the $700 million Johnson & Johnson settlement

Numerous states, including Wisconsin, are expected to collect millions of dollars in July from a recent $700 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson after customers claimed the company misled them over the safety of talcum powder-based products.

The lawsuit addresses allegations that Johnson & Johnson deceptively promoted and misled customers in advertisements about the safety of some of its talc powder products.

As part of the settlement, Johnson & Johnson has agreed to stop manufacturing and selling baby powder and body powder products containing talc in the United States.

Johnson & Johnson sold these products for over a hundred years. After numerous states started investigating, the company stopped distributing and selling the products in the U.S. and globally. Numerous lawsuits filed by private plaintiffs in class actions highlighted allegations that the powder causes cancers, including mesothelioma and ovarian cancer.

Wisconsin will receive $15 million in the Johnson & Johnson settlement

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul joined 42 other attorneys general in the lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson.

As part of the resolution, Wisconsin will receive more than $15.8 million, according to court records.

Kaul said in a statement on Tuesday: "Wisconsin DOJ is dedicated to protecting consumers against deceptive marketing, particularly when people's safety may be impacted. This resolution obtains accountability from Johnson & Johnson and will help keep people safe."

What is talc powder?

Talc is a mineral comprised of mainly magnesium, silicon and oxygen. Some talc powder contains asbestos, which can cause cancers, such as mesothelioma and ovarian and lung cancers.

Talc powder absorbs moisture and helps reduce friction, which can help prevent rashes. It was widely used in cosmetic products, like baby powder and adult body and facial powders, according to the American Cancer Society.

How much money will each U.S. state receive in the $700 million settlement?

