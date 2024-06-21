Here's how much unemployment claims in Missouri declined last week

Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Missouri dropped last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 2,679 in the week ending June 15, down from 3,416 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims dropped to 238,000 last week, down 5,000 claims from 243,000 the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Delaware saw the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping by 131.2%. Virgin Islands, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop in new claims, with claims dropping by 54.7%.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly unemployment insurance claims report.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Unemployment claims in Missouri declined last week