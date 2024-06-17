Here's how much tuition will increase at Topeka's Washburn University and Washburn Tech

Washburn University and Washburn Institute of Technology students can expect to spend more on tuition in the coming academic year.

The Washburn University Board of Regents unanimously approved two tuition rate increases. Washburn will see a 3.85% tuition rate increase and Washburn Tech tuition will go up 4%.

The Washburn University Board of Regents members met Thursday to discuss tuition rates.

How much will Washburn and Washburn Tech tuition cost?

At Washburn University, tuition will go from $338 per credit hour to $351. For a full-time 15 credit hour semester, the cost will go from $5,070 to $5,265.

Washburn Tech's tuition will go from $152 per credit hour to $158 per credit hour. For a 15-credit hour semester, the cost will go from $2,280 to $2,370.

Washburn Tech hasn't had a tuition increase the past two years, said Lori Hutchinson, Washburn University executive director of strategic communication and marketing. Hutchinson said this rate increase will help the institution catch up on costs after those two years of fixed tuition.

What are other Kansas universities doing with tuition rates?

Multiple Kansas universities requested tuition rate increases May 15.

The University of Kansas proposed a 3.5% tuition increase, after last year's 5% increase.

Kansas State University asked for a 2.8% tuition increase, after last year's 5% increase.

Wichita State University proposed a 3.9% tuition increase, after last year's 5.9% increase.

Emporia State University requested a 4% tuition increase, after last year's 5% increase.

Pittsburg State University proposed a 3.5% tuition increase, after last year's 5% increase.

Fort Hays State University asked for a 6% tuition increase, after last year's 7% increase.

The Kansas Board of Regents will further discuss and vote on those universities' tuition rate requests Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Washburn University and Tech to see tuition increases this fall