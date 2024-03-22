Here's how much snow fell in some Michigan cities

Amelia Benavides-Colón, Detroit Free Press
Most of Michigan spent the first day of spring navigating slippery roads from the day's ongoing snowstorm.

Hazardous weather alerts remain in effect for Livingston, Oakland and Macomb counties through the evening with an additional two inches of snow possible, according to the National Weather Service's White Lake office.

NWS alerted drivers of dangerous, slippery conditions heading north along I-696 on social media Friday evening.

Snow totals across the state:

  • White Lake: 4.6 inches

  • Canton: 4.2 inches

  • Wixom: 4 inches

  • Holland: 3 inches

  • Hastings: 3 inches

  • Shelby Township: 3.5 inches

  • Port Huron: 2.2 inches

  • Saginaw: 1.8 inches

  • Grosse Pointe Farms: 1.1 inches

  • Detroit: 1 inch

