Here's how much snow fell in some Michigan cities
Most of Michigan spent the first day of spring navigating slippery roads from the day's ongoing snowstorm.
Hazardous weather alerts remain in effect for Livingston, Oakland and Macomb counties through the evening with an additional two inches of snow possible, according to the National Weather Service's White Lake office.
NWS alerted drivers of dangerous, slippery conditions heading north along I-696 on social media Friday evening.
Slippery conditions remain possible for the evening commute, especially for areas along and north of I-69. Additional light snow fills in late this evening and overnight for the rest of SE MI. #miwx pic.twitter.com/dKQLQrG43e
— NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) March 22, 2024
Snow totals across the state:
White Lake: 4.6 inches
Canton: 4.2 inches
Wixom: 4 inches
Holland: 3 inches
Hastings: 3 inches
Shelby Township: 3.5 inches
Port Huron: 2.2 inches
Saginaw: 1.8 inches
Grosse Pointe Farms: 1.1 inches
Detroit: 1 inch
