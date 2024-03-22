Here's how much snow fell in some Michigan cities

Most of Michigan spent the first day of spring navigating slippery roads from the day's ongoing snowstorm.

Hazardous weather alerts remain in effect for Livingston, Oakland and Macomb counties through the evening with an additional two inches of snow possible, according to the National Weather Service's White Lake office.

NWS alerted drivers of dangerous, slippery conditions heading north along I-696 on social media Friday evening.

Slippery conditions remain possible for the evening commute, especially for areas along and north of I-69. Additional light snow fills in late this evening and overnight for the rest of SE MI.

Snow totals across the state:

White Lake: 4.6 inches

Canton: 4.2 inches

Wixom: 4 inches

Holland: 3 inches

Hastings: 3 inches

Shelby Township: 3.5 inches

Port Huron: 2.2 inches

Saginaw: 1.8 inches

Grosse Pointe Farms: 1.1 inches

Detroit: 1 inch

