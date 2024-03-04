Here's how much money local municipalities are receiving from the marijuana tax

Calhoun County is set to receive nearly $2 million in state payments as part of the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act.

Calhoun County is set to receive nearly $2 million in state payments as part of the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act.

The county will receive $1,831,676 for the 31 licensed marijuana retail stores and microbusinesses in the area. In total, more than $87 million is being distributed among 269 municipalities and counties as a part of the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act.

Over the next few days, 99 cities, 30 villages, 69 townships and 71 counties will receive payments from the Marihuana Regulation Fund. For the state of Michigan's 2023 fiscal year, this means each eligible municipality and county will receive more than $59,000 for every licensed retail store and microbusiness located within its jurisdiction.

"This week, many Michigan municipalities and counties will begin seeing their share of adult-use marijuana payments appear in their banking accounts," State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said in a news release. "Through a partnership, the dollars received from the adult-use marijuana taxes and fees are distributed to our participating communities. These dollars may be spent how our local units deem fit to their needs."

Revenue was collected from 737 licensees among the state's cities, villages and townships during the 2023 fiscal year. Battle Creek will receive approximately $886,295 from the Marihuana Regulation Fund for the 15 licensed retail businesses in the city.

Emmett Township, which has 13 marijuana retail businesses, will receive $768,122. The City of Springfield, the Village of Tekonsha and Bedford Township — each with one retail business — will receive $59,086, respectively.

More: Complete tax distribution list

For the 2023 state fiscal year, there was more than $290.3 million available for distribution from the Marihuana Regulation Fund. Aside from the more than $87 million in disbursements to municipalities and counties, $101.6 million was sent to the School Aid Fund for K-12 education and another $101.6 million to the Michigan Transportation Fund.

“The tax funding for municipalities and counties that comes from the marijuana excise tax is a very important benefit of the legal cannabis industry in Michigan,” Cannabis Regulatory Agency Executive Director Brian Hanna said. "The CRA is committed to doing our part in supporting our licensees so that they can continue to grow the local economy throughout the state with good-paying jobs and increased revenues for local government budgets.”

To learn more about Michigan's adult-use marijuana industry, go to michigan.gov/cra.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Local municipalities to receive marijuana tax funding