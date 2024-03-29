Here's how much Columbia city council candidates raised, spent on campaigns

With just a few days before the April 2 municipal election, how much have city council candidates been supported by individuals, groups and how have they spent money on their campaign.

Late last week and into this week candidates and other campaigns filed their eight-day before finance reports with the Missouri Ethics Commission.

This included reports from the effort to recall Ward 1 council member Nick Knoth, Ward 2 candidates Robert Schreiber III and Lisa Meyer and Ward 6 incumbent Betsy Peters, running unopposed. Ward 2 certified write-in candidate Lucio Bitoy IV does not have a registered candidate committee with the MEC. He only is required to register a committee if an individual contribution exceeds $325, receives more than $500 in contributions from multiple sources or he spends more than $500 on his campaign, among other candidate committee filing requirements.

Ward 1 recall

The Committee to Recall Nick Knoth had $400 in cash on hand before filing their report Tuesday. Contributions totaled $85, received by Christine Gardener and Therese Folson in February, which was all the contributions received by the committee.

Expenses of $367.11 from making yard signs through VistaPrint and other unitemized spending left the committee with $117.89 in cash on hand and no debts.

While Knoth does not have an active candidate committee to oppose the recall effort, messages have gone out in support of Knoth, where they are noted coming from United Columbians Uniting, a political action comittee.

The deputy treasurer of this committee, John Sessions, was Knoth's deputy treasurer on both his campaigns for Boone County Recorder of Deeds and Columbia City Council. Contributions of $5,560 to this committee, formed Feb. 10 to oppose the recall, notes monetary donations of $100 or more coming from real estate professionals and organizations including Columbia Board of Realtors CEO Brian Toohey, along with the Columbia Police Officers Association ($500), which has issued statements supportive of Knoth online.

The effort to recall Knoth has centered on his position with the Missouri Board of Realtors as a lobbyist, while Knoth has repeated his employement does not present a conflict of interest with his role on the city council.

A considerable chunk of expenses, roughly $1,500, came from FedEx printing services for United Columbians Uniting. The committee had $3,861 in cash on hand following expenses to close out the finance report. There are no debts.

Ward 2

Schreiber had approximately $4,686 cash on hand prior to the updated finance reporting filed last Friday, which was bolstered by $1,060 in contributions. Throughout his entire campaign Schreiber has raised $12,074.

Monetary contributions of $100 or more in the report came from retirees, a University of Missouri library safety officer, and from a Missouri legislative aid. The Columbia firefighters union contributed $500 from its committee.

Expenses during the reporting period total roughly $3,193 and Schreiber's campaign has spent approximately $8,337 over the course of the campaign. He has $2,000 in outstanding debt. Payments overwhelmingly went to radio advertising.

Meyer, while having less cash on hand than Schreiber at roughly $1,769, contributions greatly outweighed those received by Schreiber at $8,519. She has received approximately $15,143 over the course of the campaign.

Meyer is a real estate professional and most of her $100 or more contributions, and up to a max of $1,000, have come mostly from real estate professionals.

The $1,000 came from Storage Mart leadership and from the Citizens for a Safe Columbia committee. Committee contributions in its eight-day before report came from the Columbia Police Officers Association, the employee union, and it dispersed funds to Meyer's campaign and United Columbians Uniting, the report noted.

Meyer had roughly $9,221 in expenses and has spent approximately $14,077 throughout her campaign. This left her with roughly $1,066 in cash on hand. She has no outstanding debts. Her campaign money went toward campaign materials, radio ads, managing a campaign data center and volunteer meals.

Ward 6

Peters, while unopposed, started with about $2,663 in cash on hand, though over the course of her campaign has raised $3,050. She had no reported contributions in the eight days before the election, but did spend roughly $641. Over the campaign she has spent approximately $1,027.

Website maintenance and other campaign marketing materials made up her expenses. She has no outstanding debts.

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Subscribe to support vital local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Here's how Columbia City Council candidates financed campaigns