Here's how much California spent to fight Corral Fire near Tracy

Firefighters were finishing their mop up of the Corral Fire, which they brought under full containment on Thursday after the wind-whipped blaze grew to more than 14,000 acres only a few hours after it broke out on June 1 just southwest of Tracy.

The cost to suppress the 14,168-acre fire, California's largest wildfire of 2024, is costing the state $3.5 million, according to a situation report released on Friday by the National Interagency Coordination Center.

The brush fire was sparked near the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Site 300, but it's cause is not yet known. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported the investigation is still ongoing.

The rapid spread of the fire gave residents a scare, forcing people in nearby areas to evacuate and Interstate 580 to close due to smoke and poor visibility. The fire destroyed one home and two Alameda County firefighters were taken to a hospital to receive treatment for mild to moderate burn injuries.

Calmer weather conditions last Sunday allowed air tankers to fly over the fire to drop water. Some 400 firefighters assigned to the incident were able to build and improve control lines around the fire. On Thursday, Cal Fire had one engine and three firefighters monitoring the burn scar.

