Here's what Monday's forecast is as of April 6. Will skies be clear?

Here's a look at the forecast as of April 6:

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis is predicting 40-60% cloud coverage Monday afternoon during the full total eclipse of the sun.

The clouds will be high in the sky and thin, and shouldn't significantly affect viewability as the noon completely covers the sun, said meteorologist Aaron Updike.

"These are thinner, more see-through clouds, and there should be pockets of clear skies," he said.

A fuller cloud cover overnight Sunday and into Monday morning should slowly dissipate throughout the day before the 3:06 p.m. full eclipse, which lasts until 3:09 p.m. The weather service said by Sunday afternoon it will have a much more accurate prediction.

What will Indianapolis weather be like on April 8?

The high temperature Monday is expected to reach 70 degrees.

NWS Weather Prediction forecast for the eclipse

Overnight cloud cover is expected to erode Monday morning, leaving Monday afternoon with primarily high clouds less likely to significantly hamper eclipse viewing. Stay tuned, as uncertainty remains with respect to the timing of this morning clearing. #INwx pic.twitter.com/0QQIF8KENP — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) April 6, 2024

What does historic weather data show for the eclipse?

IndyStar analyzed historic weather data earlier this year and found disappointing news when it comes to the state’s cloud cover on April 8.

The cloud cover data between 2000-2023 fails to mention the word "sunny" even once, with the best observation being "fair."

NWS defines a "fair" sky as having less than 3/8ths cloud cover. "Partly cloudy" means between 3/8ths and 5/8ths cloud cover. "Mostly cloudy" is when 6/8 to 7/8 of the sky is covered with opaque clouds. And "cloudy" means 7/8ths or more of the sky is obscured.

The breakdown of recent April 8 cloud-cover observations looks like this:

Fair — 5 days

Partly cloudy — 3 days

Mostly cloudy — 6 days

Cloudy — 10 days

