Here's when Milwaukee area high school graduations are scheduled for
The end of the school year is almost here, and for high school seniors, that means getting ready for graduation.
Area high schools are planning graduation ceremonies over the coming weeks to celebrate these students' achievements.
Here is a list of area high school graduation ceremonies and when and where they will take place.
Arrowhead High School
7:30 p.m. June 1, Arrowhead High School football stadium, 700 North Ave., Hartland (may be moved to earlier on June 1 or to 1:30 p.m. June 2 in case of bad weather)
Audubon Technology & Communication High School (Milwaukee Public Schools)
9 a.m. May 22, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee
Barack Obama School of Career and Technical Education
1 p.m. May 22, Milwaukee Area Technical College's Cooley Auditorium, 1015 N. Sixth St., Milwaukee
Bay View High School (MPS)
4 p.m. May 22, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee
Bradley Tech High School (MPS)
9 a.m. May 28, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee
Brookfield Central High School
3 p.m. June 9, field house at Brookfield East High School, 3305 Lilly Road, Brookfield
Brookfield East High School
11 a.m. June 9, field house at Brookfield East High School, 3305 Lilly Road, Brookfield
Brown Deer High School
3 p.m. June 1, Novak Family Fieldhouse at Brown Deer High School, 8200 N. 60th St., Brown Deer
Cedarburg High School
1 p.m. June 2, field house, Cedarburg High School, W68 N611 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg
Cudahy High School
7 p.m. June 6, field house at Cudahy High School, 4950 S. Lake Drive, Cudahy
eAchieve Academy (Waukesha School District)
1 p.m. June 8, library and auditorium at Waukesha South High School, 401 E. Roberta Ave., Waukesha
Franklin High School
4 p.m. June 8, American Family Field, 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee
Germantown High School
1 p.m. June 2, field house at Germantown High School, W180 N11501 River Lane, Germantown
Grafton High School
10 a.m. June 2, Grafton High School's Kellner Field, 1950 Washington St, Grafton
Greendale High School
11 a.m. June 8, Greendale High School's Steven J. Gavinski Stadium, 6801 Southway, Greendale (Greendale High School gym in case of bad weather)
Greenfield High School
10 a.m. June 8, football stadium at Greenfield High School, 4800 S. 60th St., Greenfield (will move indoors to the Greenfield High School gym in case of rain)
GreenTree Preparatory Academy (MPS)
3 p.m. May 22, Milwaukee Area Technical College's Cooley Auditorium, 1015 N. Sixth St., Milwaukee
Golda Meir High School (MPS)
noon, May 23, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee
Hamilton High School (MPS)
9 a.m. May 29, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee
Hamilton High School (Sussex)
6:30 p.m. June 7, Hamilton High School's Grove Field, W220 N6151 Town Line Road, Sussex (Hamilton High School gym in case of rain)
Homestead High School
6 p.m. June 7, field house at Homestead High School, 5000 W. Mequon Road, Mequon
James Madison Academic Campus (MPS)
noon May 28, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee
James Groppi High School (MPS)
11 a.m. May 23, Milwaukee Area Technical College's Cooley Auditorium, 1015 N. Sixth St., Milwaukee
Kettle Moraine High School
7:30 p.m. June 1, Kettle Moraine High School's Vock Field at Culvers Stadium, North Oak Crest Drive at Highway 18, Wales
MacDowell Montessori School (MPS)
6 p.m. May 22, Milwaukee Area Technical College's Cooley Auditorium, 1015 N. Sixth St., Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls High School
7 p.m. June 7, Menomonee Falls High School's Schumann Stadium, Titan Drive, Menomonee Falls (ceremony will move indoors to the school's Burgundy Gym in case of bad weather)
Milwaukee High School of the Arts (MPS)
7 p.m. May 29, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee
Milwaukee Marshall High School (MPS)
4 p.m. May 29, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee
Milwaukee School of Languages (MPS)
noon May 29, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee
Mukwonago High School
2 p.m. June 9, West Gym at Mukwonago High School, 605 W. Veterans Way, Mukwonago
Muskego High School
9:30 a.m. June 2, Muskego High School's Inpro Field, W183 S8750 Racine Ave., Muskego
New Berlin Eisenhower High School
6:30 p.m. June 7, New Berlin West High School's Drexel Fieldhouse, 18695 W. Cleveland Ave., New Berlin
New Berlin West High School
10 a.m. June 8, New Berlin West High School's Drexel Fieldhouse, 18695 W. Cleveland Ave., New Berlin
Nicolet High School
1 p.m. June 2, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee
North Division High School (MPS)
6 p.m. May 23, Milwaukee Area Technical College's Cooley Auditorium, 1015 N. Sixth St., Milwaukee
Oak Creek High School
10 a.m. June 8, American Family Field, 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee
Oconomowoc High School
10 a.m. June 8, Oconomowoc High School's Rux Stadium, 641 E. Forest St., Oconomowoc
Palmyra-Eagle High School
2 p.m. June 2, gym at Palmyra-Eagle High School, 123 Burr Oak St, Palmyra
Pewaukee High School
7 p.m. June 7, main gym at Pewaukee High School, 510 Lake St., Pewaukee
Port Washington High School
2 p.m. June 9, gym at Port Washington High School, 427 W. Jackson St., Port Washington
Project STAY High School (MPS)
1 p.m. May 23, Milwaukee Area Technical College's Cooley Auditorium, 1015 N. Sixth St., Milwaukee
Pulaski High School (MPS)
9 a.m. May 23, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee
Riverside University High School (MPS)
7 p.m. May 23, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee
Ronald Wilson Reagan College Preparatory High School (MPS)
7 p.m. May 22, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee
Rufus King International High School (MPS)
7 p.m. May 28, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee
Shorewood High School
2:30 p.m. June 9, auditorium at Shorewood High School, 1701 E. Capital Drive, Shorewood
South Division High School (MPS)
noon May 22, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee
South Milwaukee High School
7 p.m. June 6, gym at South Milwaukee High School, 801 15th Ave., South Milwaukee
St. Francis High School
7 p.m. May 31, gym at St. Francis High School, 4225 S, Lake Drive, St Francis
The Alliance School of Milwaukee (MPS)
11 a.m. May 22, Milwaukee Area Technical College's Cooley Auditorium, 1015 N. Sixth St., Milwaukee
Transition High School (MPS)
9 a.m. May 23, Milwaukee Area Technical College's Cooley Auditorium, 1015 N. Sixth St., Milwaukee
Vincent High School (MPS)
4 p.m. May 28, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee
Washington High School of Information Technology (MPS)
4 p.m. May 23, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee
Waukesha East Alternative School
5:30 p.m. June 6, gym at Waukesha East High School, 1150 White Rock Ave, Waukesha
Waukesha North High School
1 p.m. June 8, field house at Waukesha North High School, 2222 Michigan Ave., Waukesha
Waukesha South High School
9 a.m. June 8, field house at Waukesha South High School, 401 E. Roberta Ave., Waukesha
Waukesha West High School
11 a.m. June 8, field house at Waukesha West High School, 3301 Saylesville Road, Waukesha
Wauwatosa East High School
11 a.m. June 8, football stadium at Wauwatosa West High School, 11400 W. Center St., Wauwatosa
Wauwatosa West High School
7 p.m. June 7, football stadium at Wauwatosa West High School, 11400 W. Center St., Wauwatosa
West Allis Central High School
2 p.m. June 8, field house at West Allis Central High School, 8516 W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis
West Allis Deeper Learning Virtual Academy
11 a.m. June 7, auditorium at West Milwaukee Intermediate School, 5104 W. Greenfield Ave., Milwaukee
West Allis James E. Dottke Project-Based Learning High School
7 p.m. June 6, auditorium at Nathan Hale High School, 11601 W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis
West Allis Nathan Hale High School
11 a.m. June 8, gym at Nathan Hale High School, 11601 W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis
West Bend East High School
1 p.m. June 9, field house at West Bend high schools, 1305 E. Decorah Road, West Bend
West Bend West High School
4 p.m. June 9, field house at West Bend high schools, 1305 E. Decorah Road, West Bend
Whitefish Bay High School
noon June 16, field house at Whitefish Bay High School, 1200 E. Fairmount Ave., Whitefish Bay
Whitnall High School
1 p.m. June 2, gym at Whitnall High School, 5000 S. 116th St., Greenfield
Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning (MPS)
3 p.m. May 23, Milwaukee Area Technical College's Cooley Auditorium, 1015 N. Sixth St., Milwaukee
Contact Alec Johnson at (262) 875-9469 or alec.johnson@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @AlecJohnson12.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: See when Milwaukee area high school graduations are scheduled for