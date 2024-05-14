Here's when Milwaukee area high school graduations are scheduled for

University of Wisconsin-Madison graduates listed to speeches during commencement May 11 at Camp Randall Stadium. Area high school graduates will soon follow suit, with ceremonies scheduled over the next few weeks.

The end of the school year is almost here, and for high school seniors, that means getting ready for graduation.

Area high schools are planning graduation ceremonies over the coming weeks to celebrate these students' achievements.

Here is a list of area high school graduation ceremonies and when and where they will take place.

Arrowhead High School

7:30 p.m. June 1, Arrowhead High School football stadium, 700 North Ave., Hartland (may be moved to earlier on June 1 or to 1:30 p.m. June 2 in case of bad weather)

Audubon Technology & Communication High School (Milwaukee Public Schools)

9 a.m. May 22, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee

Barack Obama School of Career and Technical Education

1 p.m. May 22, Milwaukee Area Technical College's Cooley Auditorium, 1015 N. Sixth St., Milwaukee

Bay View High School (MPS)

4 p.m. May 22, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee

Bradley Tech High School (MPS)

9 a.m. May 28, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee

Brookfield Central High School

3 p.m. June 9, field house at Brookfield East High School, 3305 Lilly Road, Brookfield

Brookfield East High School

11 a.m. June 9, field house at Brookfield East High School, 3305 Lilly Road, Brookfield

Brown Deer High School

3 p.m. June 1, Novak Family Fieldhouse at Brown Deer High School, 8200 N. 60th St., Brown Deer

Cedarburg High School

1 p.m. June 2, field house, Cedarburg High School, W68 N611 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg

Cudahy High School

7 p.m. June 6, field house at Cudahy High School, 4950 S. Lake Drive, Cudahy

eAchieve Academy (Waukesha School District)

1 p.m. June 8, library and auditorium at Waukesha South High School, 401 E. Roberta Ave., Waukesha

Franklin High School

4 p.m. June 8, American Family Field, 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee

Germantown High School

1 p.m. June 2, field house at Germantown High School, W180 N11501 River Lane, Germantown

Grafton High School

10 a.m. June 2, Grafton High School's Kellner Field, 1950 Washington St, Grafton

Greendale High School

11 a.m. June 8, Greendale High School's Steven J. Gavinski Stadium, 6801 Southway, Greendale (Greendale High School gym in case of bad weather)

Greenfield High School

10 a.m. June 8, football stadium at Greenfield High School, 4800 S. 60th St., Greenfield (will move indoors to the Greenfield High School gym in case of rain)

GreenTree Preparatory Academy (MPS)

3 p.m. May 22, Milwaukee Area Technical College's Cooley Auditorium, 1015 N. Sixth St., Milwaukee

Golda Meir High School (MPS)

noon, May 23, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee

Hamilton High School (MPS)

9 a.m. May 29, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee

Hamilton High School (Sussex)

6:30 p.m. June 7, Hamilton High School's Grove Field, W220 N6151 Town Line Road, Sussex (Hamilton High School gym in case of rain)

Homestead High School

6 p.m. June 7, field house at Homestead High School, 5000 W. Mequon Road, Mequon

James Madison Academic Campus (MPS)

noon May 28, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee

James Groppi High School (MPS)

11 a.m. May 23, Milwaukee Area Technical College's Cooley Auditorium, 1015 N. Sixth St., Milwaukee

Kettle Moraine High School

7:30 p.m. June 1, Kettle Moraine High School's Vock Field at Culvers Stadium, North Oak Crest Drive at Highway 18, Wales

MacDowell Montessori School (MPS)

6 p.m. May 22, Milwaukee Area Technical College's Cooley Auditorium, 1015 N. Sixth St., Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls High School

7 p.m. June 7, Menomonee Falls High School's Schumann Stadium, Titan Drive, Menomonee Falls (ceremony will move indoors to the school's Burgundy Gym in case of bad weather)

Milwaukee High School of the Arts (MPS)

7 p.m. May 29, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee

Milwaukee Marshall High School (MPS)

4 p.m. May 29, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee

Milwaukee School of Languages (MPS)

noon May 29, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee

Mukwonago High School

2 p.m. June 9, West Gym at Mukwonago High School, 605 W. Veterans Way, Mukwonago

Muskego High School

9:30 a.m. June 2, Muskego High School's Inpro Field, W183 S8750 Racine Ave., Muskego

New Berlin Eisenhower High School

6:30 p.m. June 7, New Berlin West High School's Drexel Fieldhouse, 18695 W. Cleveland Ave., New Berlin

New Berlin West High School

10 a.m. June 8, New Berlin West High School's Drexel Fieldhouse, 18695 W. Cleveland Ave., New Berlin

Nicolet High School

1 p.m. June 2, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee

North Division High School (MPS)

6 p.m. May 23, Milwaukee Area Technical College's Cooley Auditorium, 1015 N. Sixth St., Milwaukee

Oak Creek High School

10 a.m. June 8, American Family Field, 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee

Oconomowoc High School

10 a.m. June 8, Oconomowoc High School's Rux Stadium, 641 E. Forest St., Oconomowoc

Palmyra-Eagle High School

2 p.m. June 2, gym at Palmyra-Eagle High School, 123 Burr Oak St, Palmyra

Pewaukee High School

7 p.m. June 7, main gym at Pewaukee High School, 510 Lake St., Pewaukee

Port Washington High School

2 p.m. June 9, gym at Port Washington High School, 427 W. Jackson St., Port Washington

Project STAY High School (MPS)

1 p.m. May 23, Milwaukee Area Technical College's Cooley Auditorium, 1015 N. Sixth St., Milwaukee

Pulaski High School (MPS)

9 a.m. May 23, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee

Riverside University High School (MPS)

7 p.m. May 23, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee

Ronald Wilson Reagan College Preparatory High School (MPS)

7 p.m. May 22, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee

Rufus King International High School (MPS)

7 p.m. May 28, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee

Shorewood High School

2:30 p.m. June 9, auditorium at Shorewood High School, 1701 E. Capital Drive, Shorewood

South Division High School (MPS)

noon May 22, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee

South Milwaukee High School

7 p.m. June 6, gym at South Milwaukee High School, 801 15th Ave., South Milwaukee

St. Francis High School

7 p.m. May 31, gym at St. Francis High School, 4225 S, Lake Drive, St Francis

The Alliance School of Milwaukee (MPS)

11 a.m. May 22, Milwaukee Area Technical College's Cooley Auditorium, 1015 N. Sixth St., Milwaukee

Transition High School (MPS)

9 a.m. May 23, Milwaukee Area Technical College's Cooley Auditorium, 1015 N. Sixth St., Milwaukee

Vincent High School (MPS)

4 p.m. May 28, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee

Washington High School of Information Technology (MPS)

4 p.m. May 23, Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee

Waukesha East Alternative School

5:30 p.m. June 6, gym at Waukesha East High School, 1150 White Rock Ave, Waukesha

Waukesha North High School

1 p.m. June 8, field house at Waukesha North High School, 2222 Michigan Ave., Waukesha

Waukesha South High School

9 a.m. June 8, field house at Waukesha South High School, 401 E. Roberta Ave., Waukesha

Waukesha West High School

11 a.m. June 8, field house at Waukesha West High School, 3301 Saylesville Road, Waukesha

Wauwatosa East High School

11 a.m. June 8, football stadium at Wauwatosa West High School, 11400 W. Center St., Wauwatosa

Wauwatosa West High School

7 p.m. June 7, football stadium at Wauwatosa West High School, 11400 W. Center St., Wauwatosa

West Allis Central High School

2 p.m. June 8, field house at West Allis Central High School, 8516 W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis

West Allis Deeper Learning Virtual Academy

11 a.m. June 7, auditorium at West Milwaukee Intermediate School, 5104 W. Greenfield Ave., Milwaukee

West Allis James E. Dottke Project-Based Learning High School

7 p.m. June 6, auditorium at Nathan Hale High School, 11601 W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis

West Allis Nathan Hale High School

11 a.m. June 8, gym at Nathan Hale High School, 11601 W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis

West Bend East High School

1 p.m. June 9, field house at West Bend high schools, 1305 E. Decorah Road, West Bend

West Bend West High School

4 p.m. June 9, field house at West Bend high schools, 1305 E. Decorah Road, West Bend

Whitefish Bay High School

noon June 16, field house at Whitefish Bay High School, 1200 E. Fairmount Ave., Whitefish Bay

Whitnall High School

1 p.m. June 2, gym at Whitnall High School, 5000 S. 116th St., Greenfield

Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning (MPS)

3 p.m. May 23, Milwaukee Area Technical College's Cooley Auditorium, 1015 N. Sixth St., Milwaukee

