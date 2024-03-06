Here's what Michigan State spent for leak inquiry connected to Mel Tucker investigation

EAST LANSING — Michigan State University spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to find out whether anyone leaked the name of the woman who filed a sexual harassment complaint against former football coach Mel Tucker.

In late December, the university released the investigation's findings. Attorneys at the law firm Jones Day found no evidence that any MSU trustee, official or employee inappropriately leaked Brenda Tracy's name to reporters.

Ten different Jones Day employees worked on that report. The firm billed MSU almost $600,000 over four months. A second law firm, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, billed an additional $250,000 to represent Trustee Rema Vassar, bringing the total investigation cost to $850,000, according to public records released on Monday.

Tracy, a prominent national advocate for sexual assault survivors, filed her complaint against Tucker in December 2022.

Tracy has said that she did not intend to make her case public before an October 2023 hearing. In a statement last year, her attorney said an "outside source" leaked Tracy's identity, leading USA TODAY to publish an investigative report in early September that detailed her allegations against Tucker. That led to his suspension and ultimately his firing from the university.

Following that statement, the university hired Jones Day investigate whether Tracy's identity had been leaked to reporters, a disclosure that could violate university confidentiality rules.

MSU spokesperson Emily Guerrant declined to comment on the cost of the leak investigation.

In October, an outside Title IX investigator hired by the university determined that Tucker, who has denied wrongdoing, sexually harassed Tracy. He appealed, but the ruling was the upheld.

Second firm represented Vassar

While Jones Day conducted the leak investigation, the law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan billed MSU to represent someone at the school, whom the university has not identified.

The State Journal confirmed last year that Quinn Emanuel attorneys were representing Vassar, who did not return a message seeking comment for this story.

Vassar had been the chair of the Board of Trustees but resigned on Sunday, before a special meeting to discuss the findings of a separate outside investigation into allegations of bullying within the board.

During Sunday's meeting, trustees voted 6-2 to censure and refer misconduct allegations against Vassar and Trustee Dennis Denno to the governor, who under Michigan law can remove either from their roles. Vassar and Denno were the no votes.

That investigation's first three months, which included three law firms, cost MSU more than $721,000. Both Vassar and Trustee Dennis Denno were represented by attorneys who billed the university.

Contact reporter Matt Mencarini at 517-377-1026 or mjmencarini@lsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Here's what Michigan State spent on Mel Tucker leak investigation