Here's what a Mariemont High School student said on Snapchat that led to her arrest

Sometime around 11 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, a 15-year-old Mariemont High School student – in a moment of exasperation, according to school officials – sent the following messages to other students on Snapchat:

“ok I’m going to shoot up the school.”

“yeah get ready.”

“I’m ready to end it all.”

The FBI, which officials said was monitoring social media, “intercepted the messages,” a police report says. The agency alerted Mariemont police who went to the girl’s home the next day and took her to the police station for an interview.

If the Snapchat messages – which school officials characterized as “sarcastic and joking” – had been sent at any other time, they may have gone unnoticed. But authorities were on high alert because the previous week, officials say they uncovered a plot by another Mariemont student, a 14-year-old boy, to kill multiple students and at least one teacher.

The girl spent the night of Feb. 15 in a juvenile detention facility, her attorney Elizabeth Antrobus said at a hearing Tuesday in Hamilton County Juvenile Court. Prosecutors charged her as a juvenile with telecommunication harassment and initiating a false alarm, both misdemeanors.

Antrobus said in court that she is working with prosecutors “toward a resolution” of the case. She did not give specifics.

The girl has been on house arrest since being released from custody (but allowed to attend school and sports activities). On Tuesday, Magistrate Alexxandra Jones granted a request by Antrobus and removed the house arrest requirement.

The next hearing is set for April 10.

The 14-year-old boy is still facing charges as a juvenile, although prosecutors are seeking to send his case to adult court. Among the charges he faces is conspiracy to commit aggravated murder. He continues to be held at the county Youth Center.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 'Resolution' expected in case of Mariemont girl charged for Snapchats