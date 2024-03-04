Here's how Louisiana contractors can cash in on massive Cordish casino project in Bossier

Cordish Companies and its builder AnderCorp are opening opportunities for local contractors to cash in on the nearly $300 million Live! Casino and Hotel project in Bossier City.

Cordish and AnderCorp have scheduled a diverse and local contractors outreach fair from 10 a.m.-noon March 14 at the construction site at 711 Live Casino Boulevard, where they will provide an overview highlighting procurement opportunities and business policies for participating contractors.

More than a dozen major subcontractors will be available to network, engage and foster relationships with potential MBE, WBE, local and veteran-owned subcontractors and suppliers, the companies said in a press release.

Cordish and AnderCorp said they are eager to engage with local businesses based in Louisiana, including Women-Owned Business Enterprises, Minority-Owned Businesses, Veteran Owned Businesses, Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Business, and HUBZone small business concerns.

No registration is required to attend the event and more information can be found at https://livecasinola.com/vendors.

AnderCorp, which is headquartered in Gulfport, Miss., has already provided preconstruction services, design review and managed early-stage demolition of the old Diamond Jacks Casino property to set the stage for the $270 million Live! project, which will be the first land-based casino in the Shreveport-Bossier market.

Leaders for both companies now say construction is in "full swing." Cordish plans to open the casino in 2025.

“The vision and design for Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana is spectacular, and we are excited to be a team member with Cordish and its designers in transforming the site into an exciting destination resort in Bossier City,” said Roy Anderson III, AnderCorp's chairman and chief executive, in a previous statement.

Cordish executives and local and state officials hosted an on-site groundbreaking ceremony in December, where Jon Cordish told USA Today Network the project will be transformative.

"It's going to have a quality and energy that when you walk into this property you'll feel like you're in a premier casino and resort in the top gaming markets, including Las Vegas," Cordish said. "I guarantee you this is going to be game-changing and set a new standard in the market."

The project will create 750 construction jobs and 750 permanent jobs.

