Here's a look at what Wausau area voters will see on their fall 2024 ballots

WAUSAU − Voters in the Wausau area will choose leaders in partisan elections this fall to carry out the work of local government and represent their interests in the state and federal governing bodies.

Candidates in the fall election must declare a political party and each party chooses one candidate with a primary election on Aug. 13, if needed. The general election between candidates of different parties will be held on Nov. 5.

Candidates may declare their intention to run up to the Friday prior to the election, but the deadline to turn in official paperwork and nomination signatures for their name to appear on the ballot was June 3. Candidates who missed this deadline may still register as "write-in" candidates until Nov. 1.

This is the first election with the new state legislative district maps following nonpartisan redistricting after a ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in December.

To learn more about registering to vote and to find your district and polling place, visit My Vote Wisconsin.

Here is a look at some of the county, state and federal seats that will appear on local ballots this fall. Incumbents are denoted with an (i).

Marathon County offices

These county offices are considered partisan according to the Wisconsin Constitution and each seat has a four-year term. A primary will be held in Aug. 13 to determine the Republican candidates for county clerk and treasurer.

District attorney

Republican: Kyle R. Mayo

Theresa E. Wetzsteon is currently serving in the role and filed for noncandidacy in this race. The Wisconsin District Attorney’s Association named her District Attorney of the Year in 2022.

County clerk

Republican: Kim Trueblood (i); Toshia Ranallo

County treasurer

Republican: Connie Beyersdorff (i); Jen Seliger

Register of deeds

Republican: Jennifer Lemmer

Dean Stratz has served in the role since 2017 and filed a declaration of candidacy but will not appear on the ballot due to not turning in the required signatures.

Wisconsin Legislature

Wisconsin state senators are elected to four-year terms. Assembly representatives are elected to two-year terms.







See the new state Senate districts

This map shows Wisconsin state Senate districts under the previous 2022 map on the left, and the new 2024 map on the right. Each district is colored according to whether itleans Democrat, leans Republican, or is acompetitive district (within 5%).

Old maps (2022)

New maps (2024)

Note: The partisan lean of districts is calculated based on voting data from national and local elections from 2016 to 2022. Districts with less than 5% difference in Republican and Democratic votes are considered competitive districts.

Map by Andrew Hahn and Eva Wen / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Senate District 12

The district covers the northeast corner of Marathon County and extends to cover a large portion of the northeast corner of the state.

Mary Felzkowski is pursuing her second term in the seat since being elected in 2020.

Democratic: Andi Rich, Marinette

Republican: Mary Felzkowski (i), Irma







See the new state Assembly districts

This map shows Wisconsin state Assembly districts under the previous 2022 map on the left, and the new 2024 map on the right. Each district is colored according to whether itleans Democrat, leans Republican, or is acompetitive district (within 5%).

Old maps (2022)

New maps (2024)

Note: The partisan lean of districts is calculated based on voting data from national and local elections from 2016 to 2022. Districts with less than 5% difference in Republican and Democratic votes are considered competitive districts.

Map by Andrew Hahn and Eva Wen / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Assembly District 35

The district includes the northeast corner of Marathon County and the entirety of Lincoln and Langlade counties.

Calvin Callahan is seeking his third term in this seat after being elected in 2020.

Democratic: Elizabeth McCrank, Merrill

Republican: Calvin Callahan (i), Wilson; Todd Mayr, Antigo

Assembly District 85

The district consists of the city of Wausau; the village of Weston; and the town of Wausau.

Pat Snyder is running for his fifth term in this seat since he was elected in 2016.

Democratic: Yee Leng Xiong, Weston

Republican: Pat Snyder (i), Schofield

Assembly District 69

The district contains the entirety of Clark County; the cities of Medford and Abbotsford; and the village of Athens.

Donna Rozar was elected to two terms in this seat before her residence was shifted to the 86th District during redistricting. She is now seeking the seat in the 86th District.

Democratic: Roger Halls, Stanley

Republican: Karen Hurd, Thorp; Lori J. Voss, Abbotsford

Assembly District 86

The district covers the cities of Marshfield and Pittsville; the villages of Marathon City, Edgar, Rudolph, Vesper and Junction City; and the town of Rib Falls.

John Spiros has held this seat since being elected in fall 2012. He is seeking his seventh two-year term in the seat.

Democratic: John H. Small, Marathon

Republican: Trine Spindler, Stratford; John Spiros (i), Marshfield; Donna Rozar, Marshfield

Assembly District 87

The district includes the cities of Mosinee, Schofield and Marion; the villages of Kronenwetter, Rib Mountain, Rothschild, Wittenberg, Rosholt, Tigerton, Hatley, Big Falls and Scandinavia; and the town of Ringle.

undefinedof Glen Flora has held the seat for five terms since 2014 and is not seeking reelection after his residence was not included in the district’s new boundaries.

Democratic: William Switalla, Wittenberg

Republican: Brent Jacobson, Mosinee; Cory Sillars, Wausau

U.S. House

Wisconsin District 7

The district encompasses most of northwest and northcentral Wisconsin and its southern boundaries roughly form a triangle with its southernmost point in Necedah. It contains part or the entirety of 20 counties and the cities of Wausau, Superior, Hudson, Rhinelander, Bayfield and Marshfield.

Tom Tiffany has been elected to the seat since 2020. U.S. Congress representatives are elected to two-year terms.

Democratic: Elsa Rae Duranceau, Merrill; Kyle Kilbourn, Harshaw

Republican: Tom Tiffany (i), Hazelhurst

